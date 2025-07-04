Silent Auction for Lepage Park

Starting bid
Artist : Bev Wood (Yukon)
Pine Needle basket made with Peridot (sometimes called chrysolite is a yellow-green transparent gemstone), malachite/red jasper, birch branch and bark.
Size: 4” wide and 3” high
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Artist: Hattie Nielson (Whitehorse)
Hand painted gold pan depicting a winter scene of a log cabin in a wooded area.
Size: 12 inches in diameter
Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Artist: Unknown
Bird windchime (carved). Made of antler and babiche (a cord or lacing traditionally made from rawhide, sinew or gut in indigenous crafts).
Size: 12” x 11” long (not including the chain).
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Artist: Georgia O’Keefe (1887-1986)
Framed print Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1988.
Size: Size 28” x 25”
Value: $30.00
Starting bid
Artist: Fromme
Framed giclee print
Size: 20 1/4” x 16 1/4”
(51.5cm x 41.5cm)
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Unknown
Framed poster, Sun of Heaven Imperial art of China, Seattle Center Flag Pavilion exhibit, 1988.
Size: 22.24 X 32.25
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Dawson City Museum
Framed poster Kleopatra,
World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, Illinois, 1893. Object from the Dawson City Museum collection.
Size: 14.25” x 22.25”
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Lynn Fabio (Yukon)
Framed shadow box. Hand stitched, hog gut pouch with needle lace and glass beads.
Size: 14” x 14” x 2” deep.
Value: $225.00
Starting bid
Artist: Peter Von Gaza (Yukon)
Signed, unframed digital print, 2007.
Size: 19” x 13”
(48cm x 33cm)
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Artist: – Sam Toft (1964- )
Giclee print
Size: 6” x 6”
Value: $125.00
Starting bid
Artist: Unknown
Framed water colour
Size: 7.5” x 5.5”
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Unknown
Framed painted tile
Size: 9.5” x 9.5”
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: D. Grove
Glass framed wood block numbered print 313/350.
Size: 7” x 9”
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Daphne Oojig (Manitoulin Island)
Framed limited edition serigraph
Size: 8.5” x 11.5”
Value: $150
Starting bid
Artist: Lyn Fabio (Yukon)
Mixed media in shadow box. Made of fabric from a deconstructed quilt, vintage buttons and scraps.
Size: 9 1/2" x 7 1/4"
Value: $125
Starting bid
Artist: KILUK
Seal skin mitts. Black leather and fur and attached draw strings.
Size: small.
Value: $350.
Starting bid
Artist: Unknown
Gut vessel with red beads around the rim.
Size: 3” x 2 .75"
Value: $150
Starting bid
Artist: Chuck Or
Soapstone carving with wood and sinew spear
Size: 8” long and 2” high.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Artist: Unknown
Bone carving
Size: Flat backed: 6.5” x 5”
Value: $200
Starting bid
Artist: Lynn Fabio (Yukon)
Gut bowl
Size: 5.5”long, 4” wide and 2.5 “ high
Value: $150
Starting bid
Artist: Judy Metechuk (Yukon) is a fabric/glass artist inspired by the territory's ethereal beauty.
Framed fabricscape with etched glass. Acid-free mat. Small scratch
Size: 11 1/4" x 14 1/4" (29cm x 36cm)
Value: $150
Starting bid
Artist: M. Garside (Yukon)
The Garsides came to the Yukon in 1958 and were long-time residents in Whitehorse.
Original, signed, framed oil painting
Size: 62cm x 51cm
Value: $75.00
Starting bid
Artist: Jude Wetzel (New Zealand)
Framed Māori numbered block print 8/20, 1993
Size : (25.5cm x 27.5cm) 10” x 10.75”
Value: $150
Starting bid
Artist: Sam Short (Canadian) is an artist who uses in-camera and darkroom techniques for her abstract and alternative photography. She is recognized for her commercial and fine art work in Canada and Europe.
Framed photo 32cm x 39.5cm
(12.5” x 15.5”)
Value: $75.00
Starting bid
Artist: Uchida Art Co. (Japan) represents modern artists working in a traditional form.
Framed Japanese woodblock print
Size: 35.5cm x 32cm
(14” x 12.5”)
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Artist: Debra Pinard's (BC and Saskatchewan) work reflects an ancient and magical past and has been exhibited widely in Western Canada.
Clay mask,1988. Ceramic sculpture with manganese, iron and cobalt. Clay bells and hide strips.
Size: 8" X 5"
Value: $250.00
Starting bid
Artist: Vintage folk art work with articulated heads, arms, and tail. Hand painted details. Attached to the bottom is a pendulum style bob that allows a balancing display on a metal platform base.
Size: 18" X 14"
Value: $120.00
Starting bid
Artist: Lydia Olsen (Yukon)
Hand sewn First Nation doll with traditional clothing made from rabbit fur and hide. Purchased in Dawson in 2000.
Size: 13.5" long X 7" wide.
Value: $120.00
Starting bid
Artist: Sid Dixon (Vancouver)
Numbered, painted, plaster block T-168
Size: 6" x 8" x 1 1/2" thick
Value: $140.00
Starting bid
Artist: Sid Dixon (Vancouver)
Numbered, painted, plaster block T-146.
Size: 6" x 8" x 1 1/2" thick
Value: $140
Starting bid
Artist: F.W. Lemke (1937-2025) was born in Germany and moved to the Yukon in 1979.
Numbered, framed print 58/100, 1989.
Size: 15 1/4" x 12 1/2"
(39cm x 32cm)
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Artist: Benjamin Chee Chee (Temagami) was a prominent member of the second generation of Woodland Indian painters, a native art movement founded by Norval Morrisseau.
Matted unframed art card distributed by Canadian Native Prints, Vancouver.
Size: 14" x 11"
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Artist: Frederick Lemke (1937-2025) was born in Germany and moved to the Yukon in 1979.
Original framed watercolour.
Size: 20" x 26"
(50cm x 66cm)
Value: $350.00
Starting bid
Artist: L. Lundy
Original framed watercolour.
Size: 31" x 25"
(79cm x 63cm)
Value: $75
Starting bid
Artist: Michael Willcuts (1966-) was born in Los Angeles and is Cheyenne River Sioux, belonging to the Minniconjou band of the Lakota Nation. His Lakota name is Tatanka Woslal Mani (Standing Upright Buffalo).
Signed, unframed print.
Size: 33cm x 46cm
Value: $25
Starting bid
Artist: Ron S. Parker (1946-) is a well-known wildlife and landscape artist living in British Columbia.
Framed, numbered, signed print.
Size: 112cm x 76cm
(44" x 30")
Value: $500
Starting bid
Artist: Unsigned Mesoamerican fabric art. Needle work on linen.
Size: 54cm x 47.5cm
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Artist: Michael Poulton's life revolved around the Museum of Temporary Art in the Ontario Kawartha Lakes. He was a long-time board member and chair of Artspace Peterborough.
Size: Framed, tile in shadow box. 28.5cm x 33.5cm. Chip on frame.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Artist: Robert Furber's Twelve Months of Fruits. Three litho prints from 1732 engravings.
Size: 15.5" x 21" each
Value: $200
Starting bid
Artist: Yukon tourism poster in Walmart frame
Size: 20" x 26"
(51cm x 66cm)
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Atton?
Framed oil pastel. Crease marks.
Size: 43cm x 63cm
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Vern Krause
Unmatted, framed photograph.
Size: 25 1/2" x 19"
(65cm x 48cm)
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Pat Montgomery (Yukon)
Framed fabric art
Size: 75cm x 56cm
(29" x 22")
Value: $150
Starting bid
Artist: Kathy Cooney lived in Dyea and Skagway, Alaska where her art changed from pencil to abstract watercolours.
Two framed and matted art cards.
Size: 9" x 11" each
Value:
Starting bid
Artist: Ann Mackenzie (Yukon) grew up in the Scottish Highlands and became interested in felting after she moved to the Yukon in 1974.
Unframed felted leaf.
Size: 79cm x 51cm
(31" x 20")
Value: $75
