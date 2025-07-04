Sales closed

Silent Auction for Lepage Park

Pick-up location

3126 3rd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 1E7, Canada

Pine Needle Basket item
$75

Starting bid

Artist : Bev Wood (Yukon)

Pine Needle basket made with Peridot (sometimes called chrysolite is a yellow-green transparent gemstone), malachite/red jasper, birch branch and bark.

Size: 4” wide and 3” high

Value: $150.00

Painted gold pan item
Painted gold pan
$30

Starting bid

Artist: Hattie Nielson (Whitehorse)

Hand painted gold pan depicting a winter scene of a log cabin in a wooded area.

Size: 12 inches in diameter

Value: $100.00


Bird windchime item
Bird windchime
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Unknown

Bird windchime (carved).  Made of antler and babiche (a cord or lacing traditionally made from rawhide, sinew or gut in indigenous crafts).

Size: 12” x 11” long (not including the chain).

Value: $200.00

Georgia O'Keefe Print item
Georgia O'Keefe Print
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Georgia O’Keefe (1887-1986)

Framed print Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1988. 

 Size: Size 28” x  25”

Value: $30.00

Still life fruit item
Still life fruit
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Fromme

Framed giclee print 

Size: 20 1/4” x 16 1/4”

(51.5cm x 41.5cm)

Value:

"Imperial Sculptures" item
"Imperial Sculptures"
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Unknown

Framed poster, Sun of Heaven Imperial art of China, Seattle Center Flag Pavilion exhibit, 1988.

Size: 22.24 X 32.25

Value:

Kleopatra poster item
Kleopatra poster
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Dawson City Museum

Framed poster Kleopatra,

World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, Illinois, 1893. Object from the Dawson City Museum collection.

Size: 14.25” x 22.25”

Value:

"Berry Pouch" item
"Berry Pouch"
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Lynn Fabio (Yukon)

Framed shadow box. Hand stitched, hog gut pouch with needle lace and glass beads.

Size: 14” x 14” x 2” deep.

Value: $225.00

"Tombstone Mountain from Divide Pass" item
"Tombstone Mountain from Divide Pass"
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Peter Von Gaza (Yukon) 

Signed, unframed digital print, 2007. 

Size: 19” x 13”

(48cm x 33cm)

Value: $200.00

"Grand Day Out" item
"Grand Day Out"
$40

Starting bid

Artist: – Sam Toft  (1964- )

Giclee print 

Size: 6” x 6” 

Value: $125.00

Christmas cactus item
Christmas cactus
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Unknown

Framed water colour  

Size: 7.5” x 5.5”

Value:

Nude on tile item
Nude on tile
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Unknown

Framed painted tile

Size: 9.5” x 9.5”

Value:

Amsterdam scene 313/350 item
Amsterdam scene 313/350
$50

Starting bid

Artist: D. Grove

Glass framed wood block numbered print 313/350. 

Size: 7” x 9”

Value:

"Arms Of Security" item
"Arms Of Security"
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Daphne Oojig (Manitoulin Island)  

Framed limited edition serigraph

Size: 8.5” x  11.5”

Value: $150

"Nostalgia Notes" item
"Nostalgia Notes"
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Lyn Fabio (Yukon)

Mixed media in shadow box. Made of fabric from a deconstructed quilt, vintage buttons and scraps.      

Size: 9 1/2" x 7 1/4"

Value: $125

Seal skin mitts item
Seal skin mitts
$150

Starting bid

Artist: KILUK

Seal skin mitts. Black leather and fur and attached draw strings. 

Size: small.

Value: $350.

Gut vessel item
Gut vessel
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Unknown

Gut vessel with red beads around the rim.

Size: 3” x 2 .75"

Value: $150

Carved Inuit hunter in kayak item
Carved Inuit hunter in kayak
$150

Starting bid

Artist: Chuck Or 

Soapstone carving with wood and sinew spear

Size: 8” long and 2” high.

Value: $500

Carved fisher and baby item
Carved fisher and baby
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Unknown

Bone carving

Size: Flat backed: 6.5” x 5”

Value: $200

Gut bowl item
Gut bowl
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Lynn Fabio (Yukon)

Gut bowl

Size: 5.5”long, 4” wide and 2.5 “ high

Value: $150

Moose on the Road item
Moose on the Road
$30

Starting bid

Artist: Judy Metechuk (Yukon) is a fabric/glass artist inspired by the territory's ethereal beauty.

Framed fabricscape with etched glass. Acid-free mat. Small scratch

Size: 11 1/4" x 14 1/4" (29cm x 36cm)

Value: $150

Bennet Lake church item
Bennet Lake church
$30

Starting bid

Artist: M. Garside (Yukon)

The Garsides came to the Yukon in 1958 and were long-time residents in Whitehorse.

Original, signed, framed oil painting

Size: 62cm x 51cm

Value: $75.00

"Continuum" item
"Continuum"
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Jude Wetzel (New Zealand)

Framed Māori numbered block print 8/20, 1993

Size : (25.5cm x 27.5cm) 10” x 10.75”

Value: $150


"Orange Gerberas" item
"Orange Gerberas"
$30

Starting bid


Artist: Sam Short (Canadian) is an artist who uses in-camera and darkroom techniques for her abstract and alternative photography. She is recognized for her commercial and fine art work in Canada and Europe.

Framed photo 32cm x 39.5cm

(12.5” x 15.5”)

Value: $75.00

Ladies in a courtyard item
Ladies in a courtyard
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Uchida Art Co. (Japan) represents modern artists working in a traditional form.

Framed Japanese woodblock print

Size: 35.5cm x 32cm 

(14” x 12.5”)

Value: $150.00

Clay mask item
Clay mask
$125

Starting bid

Artist: Debra Pinard's (BC and Saskatchewan) work reflects an ancient and magical past and has been exhibited widely in Western Canada.

Clay mask,1988. Ceramic sculpture with manganese, iron and cobalt. Clay bells and hide strips.

Size: 8" X 5"

Value: $250.00

Balancing cowboy item
Balancing cowboy
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Vintage folk art work with articulated heads, arms, and tail. Hand painted details. Attached to the bottom is a pendulum style bob that allows a balancing display on a metal platform base.

Size: 18" X 14"

Value: $120.00

First Nation doll item
First Nation doll
$40

Starting bid

Artist: Lydia Olsen (Yukon)

Hand sewn First Nation doll with traditional clothing made from rabbit fur and hide. Purchased in Dawson in 2000.

Size: 13.5" long X 7" wide.

Value: $120.00

"Spirit of the Season" item
"Spirit of the Season"
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Sid Dixon (Vancouver)

Numbered, painted, plaster block T-168

Size: 6" x 8" x 1 1/2" thick

Value: $140.00

"Reflection" item
"Reflection"
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Sid Dixon (Vancouver)

Numbered, painted, plaster block T-146.

Size: 6" x 8" x 1 1/2" thick

Value: $140

"The Wild Country" item
"The Wild Country"
$25

Starting bid

Artist: F.W. Lemke (1937-2025) was born in Germany and moved to the Yukon in 1979.

Numbered, framed print 58/100, 1989.

Size: 15 1/4" x 12 1/2"

(39cm x 32cm)

Value: $50.00

"Swallows" item
"Swallows"
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Benjamin Chee Chee (Temagami) was a prominent member of the second generation of Woodland Indian painters, a native art movement founded by Norval Morrisseau.

Matted unframed art card distributed by Canadian Native Prints, Vancouver.

Size: 14" x 11"

Value: $50.00

Cabin in winter landscape item
Cabin in winter landscape
$150

Starting bid

Artist: Frederick Lemke (1937-2025) was born in Germany and moved to the Yukon in 1979.

Original framed watercolour.

Size: 20" x 26"

(50cm x 66cm)

Value: $350.00

Fall colours item
Fall colours
$50

Starting bid

Artist: L. Lundy

Original framed watercolour.

Size: 31" x 25"

(79cm x 63cm)

Value: $75

Crazy Horse Memorial "My Family" item
Crazy Horse Memorial "My Family"
$10

Starting bid

Artist: Michael Willcuts (1966-) was born in Los Angeles and is Cheyenne River Sioux, belonging to the Minniconjou band of the Lakota Nation. His Lakota name is Tatanka Woslal Mani (Standing Upright Buffalo).

Signed, unframed print.

Size: 33cm x 46cm

Value: $25

Wolves in winter, 1988 457/950 item
Wolves in winter, 1988 457/950
$200

Starting bid

Artist: Ron S. Parker (1946-) is a well-known wildlife and landscape artist living in British Columbia.

Framed, numbered, signed print.

Size: 112cm x 76cm

(44" x 30")

Value: $500

Coati and flowers item
Coati and flowers
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Unsigned Mesoamerican fabric art. Needle work on linen.

Size: 54cm x 47.5cm

Value: $150.00

Man sipping coffee item
Man sipping coffee
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Michael Poulton's life revolved around the Museum of Temporary Art in the Ontario Kawartha Lakes. He was a long-time board member and chair of Artspace Peterborough.

Size: Framed, tile in shadow box. 28.5cm x 33.5cm. Chip on frame.

Value: $75

"June 1732", "September 1732" and "November 1732" item
"June 1732", "September 1732" and "November 1732"
$80

Starting bid

Artist: Robert Furber's Twelve Months of Fruits. Three litho prints from 1732 engravings.

Size: 15.5" x 21" each

Value: $200

"Yukon Canada" item
"Yukon Canada"
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Yukon tourism poster in Walmart frame

Size: 20" x 26"

(51cm x 66cm)

Value:

Lake landscape item
Lake landscape
$25

Starting bid

Artist: Atton?

Framed oil pastel. Crease marks.

Size: 43cm x 63cm

Value:

Whitehorse shipyard item
Whitehorse shipyard
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Vern Krause

Unmatted, framed photograph.

Size: 25 1/2" x 19"

(65cm x 48cm)

Value:

Dawson landscape item
Dawson landscape
$50

Starting bid

Artist: Pat Montgomery (Yukon)

Framed fabric art

Size: 75cm x 56cm

(29" x 22")

Value: $150

"Mountain Iris" "Going Home" item
"Mountain Iris" "Going Home"
$20

Starting bid

Artist: Kathy Cooney lived in Dyea and Skagway, Alaska where her art changed from pencil to abstract watercolours.

Two framed and matted art cards.

Size: 9" x 11" each

Value:

Felted leaf item
Felted leaf
$45

Starting bid

Artist: Ann Mackenzie (Yukon) grew up in the Scottish Highlands and became interested in felting after she moved to the Yukon in 1974.

Unframed felted leaf.

Size: 79cm x 51cm

(31" x 20")

Value: $75

