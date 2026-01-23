Silent Auction for Luke Smith

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated by Logan Energy Corp - $500 gift certificate to Corlane’s - this is an electronic gift certificate so no pick up required!
Starting bid
Donated by Logan Energy Corp - $200 Browns Socialhouse Gift Card - this is an electronic gift card so no need for pick up!
Starting bid
Donated by Central Peace Gas Co-op - Broil King 3 burner propane BBQ
Starting bid
Donated by Courtney Markovich Equine Therapy - Valued at $220 - good for one combo session which includes equine adjustment, massage and full body PEMF Magna Wave Session - can be sent electronically so no need to pick up this item!
Starting bid
Donated by SI Oilfield Hauling Ltd - 14” electric blackstone griddle
Starting bid
Donated by Breton Plumbing and Heating - one pair of Apple Air Pods4 with charging case, compatible with usb c charger
Starting bid
Donated by Donna Jones - Gourmia French Door Digital Air Fryer
Starting bid
Donated by Gerry and Carla Day - Dual view 4K Dashcam
Starting bid
Donated by WK Ventures Ltd - One tri load (15 yrds) of 1 1/2” Shale - Delivered
Starting bid
Donated by WK Ventures Ltd - One tri load (15 yrds) of 1 1/2” minus gravel - delivered
Starting bid
Donated by Randy and Katie Giesbrecht- Charcuterie Board
Starting bid
Donated by Silver Slope Ranch - 1/4” Milwaukee Hex Impact Driver Kit, includes driver, two batteries, M18/M12 charger and carrying case
Starting bid
Donated by Diamond B Builders - Large Clock
Starting bid
Donated by Brent and Yvonne Rogers - Sodastream machine with bottles and bubly drops
Starting bid
Donated by UFA Dawson Creek and Baytree - Comfy Chair and Stool Set
Starting bid
Donated by Snap on Tools - 10 piece Metric Long Flank Drive plus Combination Wrench Set
Starting bid
Donated by Clear Cut Electric - 8 Light Units - valued at $1200, ideal for shops, barns or garages
Starting bid
Donated by Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp - Milwaukee Packout Tool Backpack
Starting bid
Donated and made by Tamara Idler - Leather Wine Bottle Rack, corkscrew, one bottle Rose wine, one bottle Pinot Grigio. Must be 18+ to bid on this item.
Starting bid
Donated by NorthRiver Midstream - Milwaukee Packout Cooler
Starting bid
Donated by Day Valley Ranch - $150 Giftcard to Blackman’s Butcher Shop in Grande Prairie
Starting bid
Donated by Alton and Beau Day - $300 Giftcard to Home Hardware
Starting bid
Donated by Heads Up - Hair and Body Care Gift Basket, Includes shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, pomade, lotion, lip gloss, hair clips and more!
Starting bid
Donated by Twin Creek Holdings - Back to Back Oilers Conference Championships Framed Print
Starting bid
Donated by Dave Ross Equipment Ltd - Emergency Spill Kit
Starting bid
Donated by W Day Energy Services - 16 piece combination wrench set
Starting bid
Donated by Rocky Road Contracting - 1 Beef Back Quarter - Cut and Wrapped - Winner must contact 780-864-5581 to make arrangements
Starting bid
Donated by Baytree General Store - Gift Basket includes towels, tea, slippers, candles, travel mug, personal care items and more!
Starting bid
Donated by Lefley Honey - one day worth of cat and/or hoe work, includes transportation day of
Starting bid
Donated by Infotech - $250 Costco Gift Card and Infotech Promo Basket
Starting bid
Donated by Day Land & Cattle - Hermes - Les Foiles du Faubourg Scarf - Value of $840
Starting bid
Donated by Danika Rita Photography - photo session at homestead in Baytree - value of $275
Starting bid
Donated by Breton Plumbing and Heating - Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System
Starting bid
Donated by Breton Plumbing and Heating - Ion Luma Duo Lantern Speakers with automatic pairing
Starting bid
Donated by Northern Mat and Bridge - $500 Costco Giftcard
Starting bid
Donated by Judy and Bruce Wilson - Hexclad Wok
Starting bid
Donated by CNRL - small Louenhide purse and travel mug
Starting bid
Donated by Twin Creek Holdings - Edmonton Oilers Hart Trophy Winners Framed Print
Starting bid
Donated by Diverse Drilling - Ruger Precison 22mag Rifle and two gun carrying case. Winner must provide proof of valid PAL in order to purchase this item
Starting bid
Donated by The House of Healing - initial acupuncture appointment with Katie Johnston - value of $140
Starting bid
Donated by Dwight Morrison - Milwaukee M18 top off 175W Power Supply
Starting bid
Donated by Curtis York Trucking - Melanie Auld Bracelet, rose gold with pale pink stone. 14K rose gold
Starting bid
Donated by Curtis York Trucking - Melanie Auld 14K Gold Locket Necklace
Starting bid
Donated by Curtis York Trucking - Poppy & Peonies bag filled with a woven blanket, notebook, pens and a nourishing hand trio
Starting bid
Donated by Curtis York Trucking - LuLuLemon tote filled with a candle, Poppy and Peonies purse, leopard print house coat size s/m, Jonathan Adler bedside carafe set and two glasses
Starting bid
Donated by York Oilfield - contains pink 24oz Yeti Rambler, Amika hair care products, candle and face masks
Starting bid
Donated by Dustin, Keela and Isabelle Schofield- Bluebay Gas Firetable
Starting bid
Donated by Halo Ventures Ltd - Kids 18” bike in Pink with kickstand
Starting bid
Donated by Halo Ventures Ltd - Kids 18” bike in green, with training wheels
Starting bid
Donated by R360 Enviromental Solutions Canada - two tickets to game 33 Oilers vs Sharks March 17th,2026 at Roger’s Place in Edmonton - winner must provide an email address for transfer of tickets
