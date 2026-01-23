Silent Auction for Luke Smith

Hosted by

$500 Corlane's gift certificate
$500 Corlane’s gift certificate
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Logan Energy Corp - $500 gift certificate to Corlane’s - this is an electronic gift certificate so no pick up required!

$200 Browns Socialhouse Gift Card
$200 Browns Socialhouse Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Logan Energy Corp - $200 Browns Socialhouse Gift Card - this is an electronic gift card so no need for pick up!

Broil King 3 burner BBQ
Broil King 3 burner BBQ
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Central Peace Gas Co-op - Broil King 3 burner propane BBQ

Equine Combo Session Gift Certificate
Equine Combo Session Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Courtney Markovich Equine Therapy - Valued at $220 - good for one combo session which includes equine adjustment, massage and full body PEMF Magna Wave Session - can be sent electronically so no need to pick up this item!

14" Electric Blackstone Griddle
14” Electric Blackstone Griddle item
14” Electric Blackstone Griddle item
14” Electric Blackstone Griddle
$5

Starting bid

Donated by SI Oilfield Hauling Ltd - 14” electric blackstone griddle

Apple Air Pods 4
Apple Air Pods 4
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Breton Plumbing and Heating - one pair of Apple Air Pods4 with charging case, compatible with usb c charger

French Door Digital Air Fryer
French Door Digital Air Fryer item
French Door Digital Air Fryer
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Donna Jones - Gourmia French Door Digital Air Fryer

Dual View 4K Dashcam
Dual View 4K Dashcam
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Gerry and Carla Day - Dual view 4K Dashcam

15 yrds 1 1/2" Shale - Delivered
15 yrds 1 1/2” Shale - Delivered
$5

Starting bid

Donated by WK Ventures Ltd - One tri load (15 yrds) of 1 1/2” Shale - Delivered

15 yrds 1/2" minus gravel - delivered
15 yrds 1/2” minus gravel - delivered
$5

Starting bid

Donated by WK Ventures Ltd - One tri load (15 yrds) of 1 1/2” minus gravel - delivered

Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie Board
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Randy and Katie Giesbrecht- Charcuterie Board

1/4" Milwaukee Hex Impact Driver Kit
1/4” Milwaukee Hex Impact Driver Kit item
1/4” Milwaukee Hex Impact Driver Kit
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Silver Slope Ranch - 1/4” Milwaukee Hex Impact Driver Kit, includes driver, two batteries, M18/M12 charger and carrying case

Large Clock
Large Clock
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Diamond B Builders - Large Clock

Sodastream Bundle
Sodastream Bundle item
Sodastream Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Brent and Yvonne Rogers - Sodastream machine with bottles and bubly drops

Chair and Stool
Chair and Stool item
Chair and Stool item
Chair and Stool
$5

Starting bid

Donated by UFA Dawson Creek and Baytree - Comfy Chair and Stool Set

10 piece Metric Long Flank Drive plus Combination Wrench Set
10 piece Metric Long Flank Drive plus Combination Wrench Set
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Snap on Tools - 10 piece Metric Long Flank Drive plus Combination Wrench Set

8 Light Units
8 Light Units item
8 Light Units
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Clear Cut Electric - 8 Light Units - valued at $1200, ideal for shops, barns or garages

Milwaukee Packout
Milwaukee Packout item
Milwaukee Packout
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp - Milwaukee Packout Tool Backpack

Leather Wine Bottle Holder, Wine and Corkscrew
Leather Wine Bottle Holder, Wine and Corkscrew item
Leather Wine Bottle Holder, Wine and Corkscrew
$5

Starting bid

Donated and made by Tamara Idler - Leather Wine Bottle Rack, corkscrew, one bottle Rose wine, one bottle Pinot Grigio. Must be 18+ to bid on this item.

Milwaukee Packout Cooler
Milwaukee Packout Cooler
$5

Starting bid

Donated by NorthRiver Midstream - Milwaukee Packout Cooler

$150 Blackman's Butcher Shop Giftcard
$150 Blackman’s Butcher Shop Giftcard
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Day Valley Ranch - $150 Giftcard to Blackman’s Butcher Shop in Grande Prairie

$300 Home Hardware Giftcard
$300 Home Hardware Giftcard
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Alton and Beau Day - $300 Giftcard to Home Hardware

Hair and Body Care Gift Basket
Hair and Body Care Gift Basket item
Hair and Body Care Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Heads Up - Hair and Body Care Gift Basket, Includes shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, pomade, lotion, lip gloss, hair clips and more!

Back to Back Oilers Conference Championships Framed Print
Back to Back Oilers Conference Championships Framed Print
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Twin Creek Holdings - Back to Back Oilers Conference Championships Framed Print

Emergency Spill Kit
Emergency Spill Kit item
Emergency Spill Kit
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Dave Ross Equipment Ltd - Emergency Spill Kit

16 piece Combination Wrench Set
16 piece Combination Wrench Set
$5

Starting bid

Donated by W Day Energy Services - 16 piece combination wrench set

1 Beef Back Quarter - Cut and Wrapped
1 Beef Back Quarter - Cut and Wrapped
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Rocky Road Contracting - 1 Beef Back Quarter - Cut and Wrapped - Winner must contact 780-864-5581 to make arrangements

Gift Basket
Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Baytree General Store - Gift Basket includes towels, tea, slippers, candles, travel mug, personal care items and more!

one day worth of cat and/or hoe work
one day worth of cat and/or hoe work
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Lefley Honey - one day worth of cat and/or hoe work, includes transportation day of

$250 Costco Gift Card + Infotech Promo Basket
$250 Costco Gift Card + Infotech Promo Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Infotech - $250 Costco Gift Card and Infotech Promo Basket

Hermes - Les Foiles du Faubourg Scarf
Hermes - Les Foiles du Faubourg Scarf item
Hermes - Les Foiles du Faubourg Scarf item
Hermes - Les Foiles du Faubourg Scarf
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Day Land & Cattle - Hermes - Les Foiles du Faubourg Scarf - Value of $840

Photography Session in Baytree
Photography Session in Baytree
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Danika Rita Photography - photo session at homestead in Baytree - value of $275

Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System
Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Breton Plumbing and Heating - Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System

Ion Luma Duo Lantern Speakers with automatic pairing
Ion Luma Duo Lantern Speakers with automatic pairing
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Breton Plumbing and Heating - Ion Luma Duo Lantern Speakers with automatic pairing

$500 Costco Giftcard
$500 Costco Giftcard
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Northern Mat and Bridge - $500 Costco Giftcard

Hexclad Wok
Hexclad Wok item
Hexclad Wok
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Judy and Bruce Wilson - Hexclad Wok

Louenhide Purse and Travel Mug
Louenhide Purse and Travel Mug
$5

Starting bid

Donated by CNRL - small Louenhide purse and travel mug

Edmonton Oilers Hart Trophy Winners Framed Print
Edmonton Oilers Hart Trophy Winners Framed Print
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Twin Creek Holdings - Edmonton Oilers Hart Trophy Winners Framed Print

Ruger Rifle with two gun carrying case
Ruger Rifle with two gun carrying case item
Ruger Rifle with two gun carrying case item
Ruger Rifle with two gun carrying case
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Diverse Drilling - Ruger Precison 22mag Rifle and two gun carrying case. Winner must provide proof of valid PAL in order to purchase this item

Initial Acupuncture Voucher - House of Healing
Initial Acupuncture Voucher - House of Healing
$5

Starting bid

Donated by The House of Healing - initial acupuncture appointment with Katie Johnston - value of $140

Milwaukee M18 top off 175W Power Supply
Milwaukee M18 top off 175W Power Supply item
Milwaukee M18 top off 175W Power Supply
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Dwight Morrison - Milwaukee M18 top off 175W Power Supply

Melanie Auld Bracelet
Melanie Auld Bracelet item
Melanie Auld Bracelet item
Melanie Auld Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Curtis York Trucking - Melanie Auld Bracelet, rose gold with pale pink stone. 14K rose gold

Melanie Auld Locket Necklace
Melanie Auld Locket Necklace item
Melanie Auld Locket Necklace item
Melanie Auld Locket Necklace
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Curtis York Trucking - Melanie Auld 14K Gold Locket Necklace

Poppy & Peonies Bag
Poppy & Peonies Bag item
Poppy & Peonies Bag item
Poppy & Peonies Bag
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Curtis York Trucking - Poppy & Peonies bag filled with a woven blanket, notebook, pens and a nourishing hand trio

LuLuLemon Tote
LuLuLemon Tote item
LuLuLemon Tote
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Curtis York Trucking - LuLuLemon tote filled with a candle, Poppy and Peonies purse, leopard print house coat size s/m, Jonathan Adler bedside carafe set and two glasses

Gift Basket
Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by York Oilfield - contains pink 24oz Yeti Rambler, Amika hair care products, candle and face masks

Bluebay Gas Firetable
Bluebay Gas Firetable item
Bluebay Gas Firetable
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Dustin, Keela and Isabelle Schofield- Bluebay Gas Firetable

Kids 18" Pink Bike
Kids 18” Pink Bike
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Halo Ventures Ltd - Kids 18” bike in Pink with kickstand

Kids 18" Green Bike
Kids 18” Green Bike
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Halo Ventures Ltd - Kids 18” bike in green, with training wheels

2 Oilers Tickets
2 Oilers Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Donated by R360 Enviromental Solutions Canada - two tickets to game 33 Oilers vs Sharks March 17th,2026 at Roger’s Place in Edmonton - winner must provide an email address for transfer of tickets

