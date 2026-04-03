Silent Auction for original model of "Life"

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Starting bid
“Life” depicts a woman cradling a child within a womb shaped like the world. Her face is serene, while her all-encompassing and protective figure both shelters and seems to bring forth new life.
Monumental installations of “Life” can be found in Rome, at San Marcello al Corso, and in Washington, D.C., on the campus of Theological College.
Fair Market Value: CAD $9,000
Starting Bid: CAD $4,500
Minimum Bid Increment: CAD $250
Private Early Access: Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7:30 PM EDT
Public Bidding Opens: Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
Bidding Closes: Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Starting bid
“A Vision of Turin” draws on the enduring mystery of the Shroud, a cloth long believed by some to carry the imprint of Jesus’ face. Using a pointillist painting technique, Daniel Sidorowicz, also known as STEEP Daniels, builds the image through small, deliberate marks and a restrained palette. The original Shroud’s image appears only on the surface fibers of the cloth, with no visible pigments, a detail that remains difficult to fully explain. In this artwork from a distance, the face comes into focus; up close, it dissolves into abstraction. The work reflects centuries of curiosity, belief, and debate.
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