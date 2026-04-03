Silent Auction for original model of "Life"

“Life” depicts a woman cradling a child within a womb shaped like the world. Her face is serene, while her all-encompassing and protective figure both shelters and seems to bring forth new life.





Monumental installations of “Life” can be found in Rome, at San Marcello al Corso, and in Washington, D.C., on the campus of Theological College.





Fair Market Value: CAD $9,000

Starting Bid: CAD $4,500

Minimum Bid Increment: CAD $250

Private Early Access: Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7:30 PM EDT

Public Bidding Opens: Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT

Bidding Closes: Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT