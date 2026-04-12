Silent Auction for the Critters open now!

About this event
Starting bid
Beautiful collector plate with baby seals on it.
Starting bid
Love your Pug. Beautiful collector plate with a picture of a Pug on it.
Starting bid
Global Gift card for $100.
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Love of Pandas. Beautiful collectors plate with a Panda relaxing on it.
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German style beer stein for the fisherman.
Just in time for Fathers Day.
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Collector Beer Stein for the Country Music Lover. Just in time for Father's Day.
Starting bid
Scarf for Mother's Day. All animal lovers will love this scarf with different dog breeds on it.
Starting bid
Black and Decker easy assembly food processor.
2 speeds with pulse.
Starting bid
Beautiful made quilt. Bid quickly. It wont last.
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