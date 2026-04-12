Hosted by

Emergency Animal Response Team Atlantic Inc.

About this event

Silent Auction for the Critters open now!

Pick-up location

7 New Glasgow Rd #224, North Milton, PE C1E 0X5, Canada

collector plates baby seals item
collector plates baby seals
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful collector plate with baby seals on it.


collector plate with Pug item
collector plate with Pug
$15

Starting bid

Love your Pug. Beautiful collector plate with a picture of a Pug on it.

$100 Global Pets Store Gift Card item
$100 Global Pets Store Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Global Gift card for $100.

Collectors Plate Panda item
Collectors Plate Panda
$10

Starting bid

Love of Pandas. Beautiful collectors plate with a Panda relaxing on it.

German style beer stein for a fisherman item
German style beer stein for a fisherman
$10

Starting bid

German style beer stein for the fisherman.

Just in time for Fathers Day.

Country Music Lover Beer Stein item
Country Music Lover Beer Stein
$10

Starting bid

Collector Beer Stein for the Country Music Lover. Just in time for Father's Day.

Beautiful scarf for animal lover item
Beautiful scarf for animal lover
$10

Starting bid

Scarf for Mother's Day. All animal lovers will love this scarf with different dog breeds on it.

food processor item
food processor
$20

Starting bid

Black and Decker easy assembly food processor.

2 speeds with pulse.

Quilt double bed item
Quilt double bed
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful made quilt. Bid quickly. It wont last.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!