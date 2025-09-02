Silent Auction in Support of Mental Health - 2025 Harvest Trailmixer

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy craft beer, barbecue and live entertainment at Which Craft's downtown Guelph establishment.
whichcraftguelph.ca
Starting bid
A new pair of Brooks Ghost 17 running shoes in your choice of size and women's or men's style (colour is based on availability and may be limited). A blend of soft and dynamic cushioning that offers a smooth feeling with each step. Valued at $180.
Starting bid
Package includes three 60 minute sessions of mental health counseling with Julie Mason (RSW) at Robin's Nest Family Care, 319 Woolwich St. in Guelph.
https://www.robinsnestfamilycare.com/
"Over 10 years of experience in mental health in Guelph community and health care settings, I’ve supported people to make more sense of what “health” and “illness” means to them. Let’s work with what you have right now, by listening to the signals. Together in counselling, we’ll get curious about these patterns and find ways to settle, restore, and trust again—so your mind and body can start working with each other instead of against each other."
Starting bid
Package includes three 60 minute treatments with Robin Young (Osteopathic Manual Practioner) at Robin's Nest Family Care, 319 Woolwich St. in Guelph.
https://www.robinsnestfamilycare.com/
Osteopathy is a whole body approach to manual treatment which takes into account personalize history. Osteopathy is a natural medicine which includes the philosophy that the body has a innate ability to self-regulate and self-heal. Osteopathic practitioners use a gentle hands-on approach in order to optimize these self-regulating mechanisms.
Starting bid
This prize pack includes:
Starting bid
5 day passes, including rental gear (shoes and harnesses) to be used at the Guelph Grotto Climbing Gym, 199 Victoria Rd. S, Guelph
Starting bid
$50 gift card to be used at any of the Neighbourhood Group restaurants:
The Wooly Pub
Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro
Borealis Bar and Grille
Park Eatery
https://www.neighbourhoodgroup.com/restaurants?
Starting bid
Earth to Table Every Day is all about seeking out good ingredients for a delicious, seasonal approach to cooking. For chefs Jeff Crump and Bettina Schormann, nothing is more satisfying than creating comforting meals that change with the seasons.
Here is a collection of 140 simple, everyday recipes, full of familiar ingredients and vibrant flavours--peppered throughout with inspiring stories and gorgeous photography.
Generously donated by Bardo Guelph
Starting bid
Initial physiotherapy assessment at Natural Choice Medical Clinic at 185 Woolwich St., Guelph.
Please note, this must be used by July 2026
Starting bid
The Kabin Kindle Quick manual log splitter
The Kindle Quick by KABIN is the easiest and safest way to make your own kindling. Simply place firewood into the mouth of the device, hold it steady, and tap the log until it splits using either a mallet or hammer. Keep splitting the divided pieces until they're thin enough for kindling. Kindle Quick can be left mobile to be brought camping, or mounted to a base as a permanent solution at home.
Generously donated by Shirley Hunt and Dave Cranmer
Starting bid
This professional landscaping prize is your choice of ONE of the following:
All work must be done in areas served:
Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Paris, Brantford, Campbellville, Ayr, Stratford, Dundas, Ancaster, St. George
Starting bid
The FireFly kayak is designed to be a compact, durable, and lightweight recreational inflatable kayak equipped with several unique features that make it the perfect family product for spending time on the water. It features easy to use Twistlok and Spring valves for easy inflation, built-in rigid panels, and a tracking fin for enhanced performance, and a durable lightweight outer cover. Whether you are floating rivers or paddling lakes, you will appreciate the quality in this stable recreational boat.
Generously donated by Domain Logistics
https://domainlogistics.ca/
Product Features:
Starting bid
The FireFly kayak is designed to be a compact, durable, and lightweight recreational inflatable kayak equipped with several unique features that make it the perfect family product for spending time on the water. It features easy to use Twistlok and Spring valves for easy inflation, built-in rigid panels, and a tracking fin for enhanced performance, and a durable lightweight outer cover. Whether you are floating rivers or paddling lakes, you will appreciate the quality in this stable recreational boat.
Generously donated by Domain Logistics
https://domainlogistics.ca/
Product Features:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!