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Silent Auction in Support of Mental Health - 2025 Harvest Trailmixer

Which Craft $50 Gift Card item
Which Craft $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy craft beer, barbecue and live entertainment at Which Craft's downtown Guelph establishment.

whichcraftguelph.ca

Brooks Ghost 17 Running Shoes, $180 value item
Brooks Ghost 17 Running Shoes, $180 value
$70

Starting bid

A new pair of Brooks Ghost 17 running shoes in your choice of size and women's or men's style (colour is based on availability and may be limited). A blend of soft and dynamic cushioning that offers a smooth feeling with each step. Valued at $180.

3 Sessions of Mental Health Counseling, $450 value item
3 Sessions of Mental Health Counseling, $450 value
$100

Starting bid

Package includes three 60 minute sessions of mental health counseling with Julie Mason (RSW) at Robin's Nest Family Care, 319 Woolwich St. in Guelph.

https://www.robinsnestfamilycare.com/

"Over 10 years of experience in mental health in Guelph community and health care settings, I’ve supported people to make more sense of what “health” and “illness” means to them. Let’s work with what you have right now, by listening to the signals. Together in counselling, we’ll get curious about these patterns and find ways to settle, restore, and trust again—so your mind and body can start working with each other instead of against each other."

3 Sessions of Osteopathic Treatments, $495 value item
3 Sessions of Osteopathic Treatments, $495 value
$100

Starting bid

Package includes three 60 minute treatments with Robin Young (Osteopathic Manual Practioner) at Robin's Nest Family Care, 319 Woolwich St. in Guelph.

https://www.robinsnestfamilycare.com/


Osteopathy is a whole body approach to manual treatment which takes into account personalize history. Osteopathy is a natural medicine which includes the philosophy that the body has a innate ability to self-regulate and self-heal. Osteopathic practitioners use a gentle hands-on approach in order to optimize these self-regulating mechanisms.

Flow State Bike Co Prize Pack, $99 value item
Flow State Bike Co Prize Pack, $99 value
$35

Starting bid

This prize pack includes:

  1. Camelbak Forge Flow vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle
  2. Loops and Lattes Hiking Guides: Caledon, Hockley Valley and Mono Cliffs Hikes
  3. Genuine Tea Co. Organic Moringa Mint tea
  4. Flow State Bike Co socks
5 Day Passes for Guelph Grotto Climbing Gym, $150 value item
5 Day Passes for Guelph Grotto Climbing Gym, $150 value
$60

Starting bid

5 day passes, including rental gear (shoes and harnesses) to be used at the Guelph Grotto Climbing Gym, 199 Victoria Rd. S, Guelph

https://www.guelphgrotto.com/

Neighbourhood Group $50 restaurant gift card item
Neighbourhood Group $50 restaurant gift card
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card to be used at any of the Neighbourhood Group restaurants:

The Wooly Pub

Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro

Borealis Bar and Grille

Park Eatery


https://www.neighbourhoodgroup.com/restaurants?


Earth to Table Every Day Cookbook, $35 value item
Earth to Table Every Day Cookbook, $35 value
$20

Starting bid

Earth to Table Every Day is all about seeking out good ingredients for a delicious, seasonal approach to cooking. For chefs Jeff Crump and Bettina Schormann, nothing is more satisfying than creating comforting meals that change with the seasons.
Here is a collection of 140 simple, everyday recipes, full of familiar ingredients and vibrant flavours--peppered throughout with inspiring stories and gorgeous photography.


Generously donated by Bardo Guelph

https://bardorestaurants.ca/

Physiotherapy Assessment, $150 value item
Physiotherapy Assessment, $150 value
$70

Starting bid

Initial physiotherapy assessment at Natural Choice Medical Clinic at 185 Woolwich St., Guelph.


Please note, this must be used by July 2026

Manual Log Splitter, $159 value item
Manual Log Splitter, $159 value item
Manual Log Splitter, $159 value item
Manual Log Splitter, $159 value
$60

Starting bid

The Kabin Kindle Quick manual log splitter

The Kindle Quick by KABIN is the easiest and safest way to make your own kindling. Simply place firewood into the mouth of the device, hold it steady, and tap the log until it splits using either a mallet or hammer. Keep splitting the divided pieces until they're thin enough for kindling. Kindle Quick can be left mobile to be brought camping, or mounted to a base as a permanent solution at home. 


Generously donated by Shirley Hunt and Dave Cranmer

Natural Landscaping - Choice of 1 of 3 services, $400+ value item
Natural Landscaping - Choice of 1 of 3 services, $400+ value item
Natural Landscaping - Choice of 1 of 3 services, $400+ value item
Natural Landscaping - Choice of 1 of 3 services, $400+ value
$200

Starting bid

This professional landscaping prize is your choice of ONE of the following:

  1. Outdoor living space consultation and 3D design
  2. Pollinator garden-to-go (32 x 1 gallon perennials and grasses)
  3. Professional gardening service (1/2 day x 4 people)

https://quietnature.ca/


All work must be done in areas served:

Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Paris, Brantford, Campbellville, Ayr, Stratford, Dundas, Ancaster, St. George

Firefly Inflatable Kayak 1, $500 value item
Firefly Inflatable Kayak 1, $500 value
$200

Starting bid

The FireFly kayak is designed to be a compact, durable, and lightweight recreational inflatable kayak equipped with several unique features that make it the perfect family product for spending time on the water. It features easy to use Twistlok and Spring valves for easy inflation, built-in rigid panels, and a tracking fin for enhanced performance, and a durable lightweight outer cover. Whether you are floating rivers or paddling lakes, you will appreciate the quality in this stable recreational boat.


Generously donated by Domain Logistics

https://domainlogistics.ca/

Product Features:

  • Single person inflatable kayak kit
  • Built-in rigid panels define the bow and stern and improve tracking
  • Unique outer cover provides durability in a lightweight design
  • Twistlok valves and high flow Spring valves allow for quick setup time
  • Landing plate and tracking fin improve performance
  • Length: 7’10"
  • Width: 35"
  • Max. paddler height: 6'
  • Includes inflatable kayak, 4-part paddle, Bellows foot pump, duffel bag, repair kit and manual


    • Firefly Inflatable Kayak 2, $500 value item
    Firefly Inflatable Kayak 2, $500 value
    $200

    Starting bid

    The FireFly kayak is designed to be a compact, durable, and lightweight recreational inflatable kayak equipped with several unique features that make it the perfect family product for spending time on the water. It features easy to use Twistlok and Spring valves for easy inflation, built-in rigid panels, and a tracking fin for enhanced performance, and a durable lightweight outer cover. Whether you are floating rivers or paddling lakes, you will appreciate the quality in this stable recreational boat.


    Generously donated by Domain Logistics

    https://domainlogistics.ca/

    Product Features:

  • Single person inflatable kayak kit
  • Built-in rigid panels define the bow and stern and improve tracking
  • Unique outer cover provides durability in a lightweight design
  • Twistlok valves and high flow Spring valves allow for quick setup time
  • Landing plate and tracking fin improve performance
  • Length: 7’10"
  • Width: 35"
  • Max. paddler height: 6'
  • Includes inflatable kayak, 4-part paddle, Bellows foot pump, duffel bag, repair kit and manual


    • Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!