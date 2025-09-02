Silent Auction in Support of Mental Health - 2025 Harvest Trailmixer

This professional landscaping prize is your choice of ONE of the following:

Outdoor living space consultation and 3D design Pollinator garden-to-go (32 x 1 gallon perennials and grasses) Professional gardening service (1/2 day x 4 people)

https://quietnature.ca/





All work must be done in areas served:

Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Paris, Brantford, Campbellville, Ayr, Stratford, Dundas, Ancaster, St. George