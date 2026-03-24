Silent Auction - Part 1 of 3

Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated Gift Basket, generously donated by Mindful Matters NL

Filled with cozy, calming, and mindfulness essentials, this basket is designed to help you slow down, de-stress, and recharge... because taking care of your mental wellness matters.

This basket is perfect for a quiet night in, a study break, or a well-deserved reset!

Value: $200 | Starting Bid: $60



