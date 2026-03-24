Silent Auction - Part 1 of 3

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Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated Gift Basket, generously donated by Mindful Matters NL
Filled with cozy, calming, and mindfulness essentials, this basket is designed to help you slow down, de-stress, and recharge... because taking care of your mental wellness matters.
This basket is perfect for a quiet night in, a study break, or a well-deserved reset!
Value: $200 | Starting Bid: $60
Starting bid
Nothing says comfort like cozy slippers and a good book! Enjoy this delightful combo featuring handmade knit slippers and a page-turner from Flanker Press. A perfect treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift.
Value: $40 | Starting Bid: $10
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort - perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes green hand towel/trivet/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Take a deep dive into self care with this incredible retreat! Barbie Wells, at Holistica Health & Wellness, has a mission to create a safe, nurturing space where women can slow down, feel supported, and reconnect with themselves - mind, body, and spirit. She turns her own life experiences into a true passion and motivation to help others! As a Naturopath (ND) and registered member of the Association of Naturopaths and Natural Therapists of Canada, Barbie can offer a Naturopath receipt for many of her services for insurance coverage. Check out what Barbie has to offer: www.holisticahealth.ca
*Hint: great option for a Mother’s Day gift!*
Value: $250 | Starting bid: $125
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort - perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes yellow/orange/blue hand towel/swiffer cloth/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Refresh your look with a gift certificate for a shampoo and style at A Cut Above! Ready for a new style? This is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself or someone special!
Value: $30 | Starting Bid: $15
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes powder blue/pink Hand towel/swiffer cloth/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Gold Petal Design offers calligraphy and engraving services for any occasion. All items are engraved by hand, making every one truly unique. Giftcard can be used towards the engraving services on any item of your choice (fragrances, wine bottles, water bottles, mirror compacts, etc). Check out their gallery for ideas for your next customized item: www.goldpetaldesign.com/gallery#miscitems
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes green/blue/white Hand towel/swiffer cloth/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Treat your family to a delightful live theatre experience with this certificate for four tickets to “How Do You Get to Jellybean Row?,” an original children’s musical produced by Best Kind Productions. Bursting with music, storytelling, and Newfoundland charm, this show offers a joyful and engaging outing for audiences of all ages. The winner will have the flexibility to choose their preferred performance date in August 2026, making it easy to plan a special night out. This package includes admission for four guests, with a total value of $80 and a starting bid of $40—an excellent opportunity to enjoy local theatre while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes dark blue/red/white Hand towel/swiffer cloth/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Kickstart your fitness journey with a 5-class pass to Rogue Cycle! Whether you’re a seasoned rider or trying spin for the first time, enjoy high-energy classes that will leave you feeling strong, empowered, and refreshed.
Value: $115 | Starting Bid: $55
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes coral/purple Hand towel/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Bring a little comfort to your daily routine with this thoughtful bundle! Featuring a set of handmade crochet dishcloths—perfect for adding charm to your kitchen—paired with a luxurious masque trio set for some well-deserved self-care. Practical meets pampering in the best way.
Value: $62 | Starting Bid: $20
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes light purple Hand towel/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury with a $40 gift certificate to Fresh Beauty Bar by Renée. Whether you’re looking for a refresh, relaxation, or a confidence boost, this is the perfect opportunity to indulge in some well-deserved self-care.
Value: $40 | Starting Bid: $20
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes yellow/pink/blue Hand towel/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Ditch disposables with these handmade reusable crochet Swiffer pads. Designed for easy use and multiple washes, they’re an eco-friendly addition to any home. Support sustainability and a great cause with your bid!
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty of handcrafted work with this crochet bag. It reflects time, care, and craftsmanship—offering both function and charm in every stitch. A perfect addition to any gift list.
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes red/white Hand towel/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Fresh, delicious, and convenient… and let’s not forget full of flavour! Check out what the Royal Canadian Yacht Club has to offer with these chef inspired and prepared meals. Skip the cooking for a few days; let someone else do all the prep, and all you have to do is savor every bite. Approximate value of 3 meals, with delivery: $75 - Value of the convenience: Priceless! Starting bid: $30
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes orange/teal Hand towel/swiffer cloth/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Bring elegance and personality to your table with this vintage serving set adorned with a fish design. Ideal for collectors or entertainers, this piece blends function with nostalgic charm.
*Set includes 5 pieces; 3 plates and 2-piece dish
Starting Bid: $25
Starting bid
Work out the stress and stay hydrated! Enjoy a relaxing 30-minute massage and take home a HydroJug to keep the good habits going. A perfect combo of relaxation and everyday wellness.
Value: $125 | Starting Bid: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy your favourite drinks with this unique combo! Featuring a handmade pottery mug with a bold “Mudder” design and an Owala travel coffee mug for life on the go. Perfect for cozy mornings at home and busy days out.
Value: $80 | Starting Bid: $25
Starting bid
Add a touch of old-world sophistication to your home with this beautiful vintage decanter set and set of four wine glasses. Ideal for hosting or as a statement piece, it’s a timeless addition for any collector or entertainer.
Starting Bid: $25
Starting bid
Because everyone appreciates a helping hand at the checkout! This $50 No Frills gift card is perfect for everyday groceries and essentials—simple, useful, and always needed.
Value: $50 | Starting Bid: $25
Starting bid
Add a touch of handmade charm to your home with this delightful assortment of crochet items. Lovingly created, each piece showcases care, skill, and cozy comfort—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Set includes teal/coral Hand towel/dish-dust cloth
Starting bid
Who doesn’t love a surprise bundle of goodies? This fun-filled gift basket from Avalon Employment is packed with delightful treats and feel-good items—perfect for a little pick-me-up or a thoughtful gift.
Whether you’re indulging yourself or sharing the joy, this basket brings a mix of comfort, fun, and everyday cheer.
Value: $75 | Starting Bid: $25
Starting bid
Stay warm and keep your mind racing with this perfect cozy combo! Featuring durable men’s large mittens from Carhartt—built for warmth and rugged comfort—plus three gripping crime thrillers from Flanker Press.
Whether you’re braving the outdoors or curled up solving fictional mysteries, this package delivers the best of both worlds: practical comfort and page-turning suspense.
Value: $100 | Starting Bid: $30
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to your home with this beautiful oblong vintage silver tray, paired with a delicate flower-shaped piece. Perfect for serving, styling, or displaying your favourite items, this set brings classic charm and a hint of nostalgia to any space.
Whether used for entertaining or as décor, it’s a timeless addition for anyone who loves vintage flair.
Starting bid
A perfect blend of cozy charm and classic shine! This package features a 1981 ceramic potato dish—full of vintage character—paired with a timeless Marlboro silver-plated round tray. Ideal for serving, hosting, or adding a unique touch to your kitchen décor.
Whether you love farmhouse vibes or vintage sophistication, this duo brings warmth and style to any table.
Starting bid
Step into the charm of the past with this stunning vintage Lancaster marigold carnival glass footed candy bowl—known for its radiant, iridescent glow—paired with a classic New Hampshire souvenir spoon. A perfect duo for collectors or anyone who loves unique, nostalgic pieces with character.
Display it, gift it, or use it to add a touch of vintage elegance to your space—this set is as timeless as it is eye-catching.
Starting bid
Add a touch of nostalgia to your kitchen with this charming vintage glass cookie/candy jar. Perfect for storing your favourite treats or displaying on the counter, this piece blends function with timeless style.
Whether filled with sweets or styled as décor, it’s a beautiful way to bring a little vintage charm into everyday life.
Starting bid
Bring a sense of peace and timeless beauty into your space with this vintage hand-carved Madonna and Child statue, paired with elegant brass taper candlestick holders. This meaningful and classic set blends spiritual artistry with warm, ambient charm—perfect for display, reflection, or creating a cozy atmosphere.
A beautiful addition for collectors or anyone who appreciates vintage pieces with heart and history.
Starting bid
Add warmth and personality to your space with this beautifully crafted lap quilt paired with a set of small decorative hanging mirrors. The quilt brings cozy, handmade comfort perfect for relaxing evenings, while the mirrors add a touch of light, style, and visual interest to any room.
A perfect duo for creating a home that feels both inviting and thoughtfully decorated.
Value: $120 | Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
Sometimes the simplest things are the sweetest! Enjoy a cozy, comforting bundle of fresh white bread paired with delicious jam - perfect for a warm breakfast, afternoon snack, or a little taste of home.
A humble treat that brings comfort, nostalgia, and everyday joy.
Starting bid
Sometimes the simplest things are the sweetest! Enjoy a cozy, comforting bundle of fresh white bread paired with delicious jam—perfect for a warm breakfast, afternoon snack, or a little taste of home.
A humble treat that brings comfort, nostalgia, and everyday joy.
Starting bid
Warm, comforting, and full of homemade goodness! This cozy package features a loaf classic molasses bread paired with sweet banana bread—perfect for breakfast, snacking, or sharing over a cup of tea or coffee.
Simple, nostalgic, and made to feel like home in every bite.
Warm, comforting, and full of homemade goodness! This cozy package features classic molasses bread paired with sweet banana bread—perfect for breakfast, snacking, or sharing over a cup of tea or coffee.
Simple, nostalgic, and made to feel like home in every bite.
Starting bid
Bring a splash of Newfoundland charm into your space with this vibrant, whimsical artwork by local artist Kaine MacPherson Studios. Featuring a cheerful puffin bundled in a yellow vest, paddling through swirling coastal waters with colourful seaside homes in the background, this piece is full of personality and movement.
A perfect statement piece for art lovers or anyone who appreciates local talent and coastal beauty, this painting adds warmth, colour, and a touch of joy to any room.
Value: $50 | Starting Bid: $15
Starting bid
Capture the quiet power and beauty of the ocean with this striking pencil sketch by local artist Kaine MacPherson Studios. Featuring a graceful humpback whale gliding beneath the surface, with a ship and shoreline above, this piece evokes a sense of calm, depth, and wonder.
Expertly shaded with intricate detail, this artwork is perfect for ocean lovers and those who appreciate the elegance of marine life. A timeless and serene addition to any home or office space.
Value: $25 | Starting Bid: $10
Starting bid
Bold, moody, and unforgettable—this striking piece by local artist Kaine MacPherson Studios captures a hauntingly beautiful raven perched among vivid red roses beneath a glowing full moon. The contrast of deep greys and rich crimson creates a dramatic, almost gothic atmosphere that immediately draws the eye.
A captivating addition for those who love darker aesthetics, symbolism, or statement artwork, this piece brings depth, emotion, and intrigue to any space.
Value: $40 | Starting Bid: $15
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little moment of calm and beauty with this self-care bundle featuring 2 CALA facial masks and a beautiful teal bracelet. Perfect for a relaxing night in, these masks help refresh and rejuvenate your skin while the bracelet adds a simple pop of colour you can wear every day.
A thoughtful combo of pampering and style—because you deserve to feel good inside and out.
Starting bid
Stay warm in style with this handmade adult crocheted hat and scarf set in soft pink and green tones. Cozy, comfortable, and full of charm, this set is perfect for chilly days when you want to feel warm without sacrificing personality.
A beautiful handmade touch that brings comfort, colour, and a little extra joy to winter wear.Pink and Grey Set
Starting bid
Indulge in everyday luxury with this beautifully coordinated Livegreen Vanilla Shea self-care set. Featuring a nourishing body lotion, hydrating hand cream, and refreshing cleansing shower gel, this trio is designed to leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and lightly scented with warm vanilla notes.
Perfect for elevating your daily routine or gifting a moment of pampering, this set combines comfort and care in one elegant package.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a full set with tons of colors, styles, and designs to choose from! From bold and bright to soft and classy, your dream nails are waiting.
Whether you love glitter, French tips, hand drawn or stamped art, or something totally unique, Jacinta got you covered!
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this beautiful Kate Spade bracelet. Chic, versatile, and effortlessly stylish, it’s perfect for dressing up your everyday look or adding a little sparkle to a special occasion.
A simple statement piece that makes a big impression.
Starting bid
A delicate and meaningful accessory, this bicycle necklace is perfect for adding a subtle touch of style to any outfit. Minimalist yet eye-catching, it’s great for everyday wear or layering with your favourite pieces for a personalized look.
A small treasure with timeless appeal—easy to wear, easy to love.
Starting bid
Add a little personality to your bracelet with this adorable Pandora cat charm. Sweet, detailed, and full of character, it’s the perfect piece for cat lovers or anyone who enjoys collecting meaningful charms that tell a story.
A timeless keepsake that adds a playful touch to your jewelry collection.
Starting bid
Indulge in a full at-home spa experience with this beautifully curated Winter in Venice gift basket, featuring a collection of luxurious bath and body essentials. Thoughtfully arranged and ready to enjoy, this set includes nourishing body lotion, rich body butter, exfoliating body scrub, soothing bath soaps, and hydrating creams—all designed to leave your skin feeling soft, refreshed, and pampered.
Elegantly packaged in a charming basket, this bundle is perfect for relaxing evenings, self-care rituals, or gifting a little everyday luxury.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!