Hosted by

Nature School & Education Centre

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction: Nature School & Education Centre

Pick-up location

4410 Cave Spring Rd, Beamsville, ON L3J 0W3, Canada

A Week in Nature item
A Week in Nature item
A Week in Nature
$95

Starting bid

Join us outdoors for a week of our camp (March Break or Summer). A value of $275!

A Season of World Class Chamber Music item
A Season of World Class Chamber Music item
A Season of World Class Chamber Music item
A Season of World Class Chamber Music
$40

Starting bid

Season subscription to 6 remaining concerts in the 2025/26 season, valued at $120.

Date Night at the Theatre item
Date Night at the Theatre item
Date Night at the Theatre
$35

Starting bid

Gift certificate to the Foster Festival, valued at $100.

Carousel Players Theatre School and Swag item
Carousel Players Theatre School and Swag item
Carousel Players Theatre School and Swag item
Carousel Players Theatre School and Swag
$35

Starting bid

$75 Gift certificate for Theatre School, and swag from Carousel Players, "Theatre You Never Outgrow!" Value: $100

Celebrate in Style! item
Celebrate in Style! item
Celebrate in Style!
$35

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a Yard Card Rental or can be used for a discount for inflatable. Valued at $100.

A Sweet Trek for 2 item
A Sweet Trek for 2 item
A Sweet Trek for 2
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to a Sugar Bush Trek at White Meadows Farms. Value: $50.

A Fun Day of History for the Family item
A Fun Day of History for the Family item
A Fun Day of History for the Family
$50

Starting bid

Four passes, valid for general admission including all special exhibitions on display. Value: $138.00

A Day of Wonder for the Whole Family item
A Day of Wonder for the Whole Family item
A Day of Wonder for the Whole Family
$30

Starting bid

Visit the world's largest free-flying indoor aviary! Family Pass: 4 General Admission tickets. Value: $91

Gift Certificate for 6 to Southbrook Vineyards item
Gift Certificate for 6 to Southbrook Vineyards item
Gift Certificate for 6 to Southbrook Vineyards
$120

Starting bid

A tasting experience for 6 at the Niagara Southbrook Winery. Including a tasting of 3 wines while walking on tour, enjoy an additional 3 samples on the patio after with a charcuterie board. Valued at $360! (Available weekends between June-October. Must book in advance. Expires Dec 2026)

Magic and Theatre! item
Magic and Theatre! item
Magic and Theatre! item
Magic and Theatre!
$30

Starting bid

Two tickets to "Wild Magic" or "Canadiana Musical" at the Greg Frewin Theatre!

(Level 4 seating)


Value: $75

A Day of Art for 2 item
A Day of Art for 2 item
A Day of Art for 2 item
A Day of Art for 2
$20

Starting bid

Two general admission day passes to the Art Gallery of Ontario. Value: $60.

(Expires March 31, 2026)

See the Falls from the Sky! item
See the Falls from the Sky! item
See the Falls from the Sky!
$135

Starting bid

A Classic Sightseeing Tour for 2 adults. Value: $394.

A Historic Day for the Family item
A Historic Day for the Family item
A Historic Day for the Family item
A Historic Day for the Family
$30

Starting bid

4 General admission passes to Black Creek Pioneer Village. Value: $88.

A Feast for the Senses item
A Feast for the Senses item
A Feast for the Senses
$20

Starting bid

A bottle of Looking Glass wine (72% Cabernet Franc, 17% Petit Verdot, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon) and Wildflower Hot Honey (It's not mild. Lacto fermented chillies + Rosewood honey.) Value: $60

A Day at Wild Waterworks item
A Day at Wild Waterworks item
A Day at Wild Waterworks
$25

Starting bid

Two admission passes to Wild Waterworks! Value: $75.00.

Personal Safety Package for your paddling adventures! item
Personal Safety Package for your paddling adventures! item
Personal Safety Package for your paddling adventures! item
Personal Safety Package for your paddling adventures!
$70

Starting bid

Whether you canoe, kayak or sup these items are a must when on the water. Package includes.... 1 Stohlquist PFD: valued at 149.99, and 1 Safety Kit: throw rope, whistle, reflector and bailer, valued at $53.95. Total value $200 to keep you safe in your water adventures!

Explore Niagara Parks Attractions and Historic Sites item
Explore Niagara Parks Attractions and Historic Sites item
Explore Niagara Parks Attractions and Historic Sites
$150

Starting bid

Two passes to Niagara Parks Attractions and Historic Sites. These passes have an issue date of 2025. There is no expiry date. Niagara Parks staff will gladly accept all official passes despite the year of issue noted. Value: $442.42

Hand crafted knit shrimp! item
Hand crafted knit shrimp!
$20

Starting bid

Set includes six knitted shrimp, all handmade and unique. The perfect gift for any seafood lover! Value: Priceless!

Hand crafted knit frog item
Hand crafted knit frog
$20

Starting bid

Small, hand crafted knitted frog with a sweater. (*not a toy). Value: Priceless.

Healthy Lawn! item
Healthy Lawn!
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 3 x 50lb bags of Lawn or Garden Fertilizer. To be redeemed in 2026, located in Wellandport. Value: 90.00

Family Trip to the Symphony! item
Family Trip to the Symphony! item
Family Trip to the Symphony!
$75

Starting bid

Four (4) tickets to the Niagara Symphony Orchestra (two adults, two youth) to a concert of your choice (subject to availability). Value: $225.

Music Lovers Date Night item
Music Lovers Date Night item
Music Lovers Date Night
$70

Starting bid

Two tickets to see and hear Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra!

Performance: "Double Dixit"

Where: Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul Centre

When: Nov 29, 8:00pm

Value: $200.00

Stratford Festival for the Whole Family item
Stratford Festival for the Whole Family item
Stratford Festival for the Whole Family item
Stratford Festival for the Whole Family
$75

Starting bid

Four tickets to the Stratford Festival.

Hot Yoga! - 1 item
Hot Yoga! - 1 item
Hot Yoga! - 1
$40

Starting bid

Certificate for one month of unlimited hot yoga. www.heatwaveyoga.com. Value: $120.

Hot Yoga! - 2 item
Hot Yoga! - 2 item
Hot Yoga! - 2
$40

Starting bid

Certificate for one month of unlimited hot yoga. www.heatwaveyoga.com. Value: $120.

Accessorize! item
Accessorize! item
Accessorize!
$25

Starting bid

Cute handmade wallet with succulent fabric and soft cork. Key lanyard in a kitty cat fabric. From Charmed by Ashley. Value: $65

More than your average florist item
More than your average florist item
More than your average florist
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Vine Floral, Niagara’s number one florist for fresh flower arrangements, European style hand-tied bouquets, fruit & gourmet baskets, mixed planter baskets, flowering plants, artificial floral arrangements, balloon bouquets as well as seasonal & everyday giftware decor. Value: $25.

Hair Spa item
Hair Spa item
Hair Spa item
Hair Spa
$35

Starting bid

By Hair Creations: $50 Gift Certificate toward any service, and Rosemary Mint Shampoo + Conditioner!


Hair Creations provides many services including hair colouring, hair cuts, hair styling/blowouts and curls for special occasions, hair and scalp treatments including a luxury "head spa" and hair extensions. Hair Creations uses and sells premium Aveda hair care products which are plant-based, vegan, and designed to support hair and scalp health.

Value: $110.

Valais Black Nose Lambs Cheese Board item
Valais Black Nose Lambs Cheese Board item
Valais Black Nose Lambs Cheese Board item
Valais Black Nose Lambs Cheese Board
$20

Starting bid

Handcrafted pyrography. These little lambs will reveal themselves as your sheep cheese disappears. This 6" x 9" (14" including the handle) hard maple cheese board is heirloom quality - lasting for centuries. Just wipe off with a soft, damp cloth and renew the food grade beeswax and mineral oil finish once a year or as needed.

Value: $60.

Great Horned Owls and their Owlet item
Great Horned Owls and their Owlet item
Great Horned Owls and their Owlet item
Great Horned Owls and their Owlet
$40

Starting bid

Handrafted pyrography. Texturing this 7" basswood round with a power carving tool brings the tree to life - showing the interior of the nest high up in an old tree. With the coming of Spring, the owls are happy to sit on nearby branches. Dad is sitting beside their youngster. He is responsible for bringing food to the owlets once they have "branched out", letting Mom stay longer in the nest to feed any siblings. Mom is larger and is taking a little time out of the nest to get some fresh air.


This piece comes with a cord to hang it up.

Value: $115.

Hand crafted Happy Mice Tableau Carving item
Hand crafted Happy Mice Tableau Carving item
Hand crafted Happy Mice Tableau Carving item
Hand crafted Happy Mice Tableau Carving
$15

Starting bid

Handrcrafted carving by Atelier Myra. Two sided: a family enjoys some wildflowers, and a mischief of mice gathers a feast! Value: $50.

"Walking By The World, New Zafiro" item
"Walking By The World, New Zafiro"
$15

Starting bid

Zafiro Argentina Suede Leather Purse With Adjustable Shoulder Strap. Like new.

Value: $40.

Cork Clutch item
Cork Clutch item
Cork Clutch
$10

Starting bid

Hand crafted cork clutch with mandala pattern, from Charmed by Ashley. 5x7inches

Value: $30.

Learn to Skate! item
Learn to Skate! item
Learn to Skate!
$80

Starting bid

Learn to skate at Powerplay Hockey!

1:3 Instructor/Student Ratio. 4 x 45-minute sessions.

Value: 239

For the Hockey Fan item
For the Hockey Fan
$15

Starting bid

Welcome to "Dog Country!"

2 tickets in the regular 2025/26 season to an IceDogs game.

(Red section)

Value: $41

For the Crafty Kid item
For the Crafty Kid item
For the Crafty Kid item
For the Crafty Kid
$10

Starting bid

Nature-themed collage kit (similar to those shown in images) from Paper Bananas!

Value: $32

For the Foodie item
For the Foodie item
For the Foodie
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket of artisanal premium olive oil and aged Niagara dark balsamic vinegar (Oliv Tasting Room), crackers, and jam.

Value: $50

Cozy Pair - Pink item
Cozy Pair - Pink item
Cozy Pair - Pink
$15

Starting bid

"Mommy and Me" set ("Mommy" ear warmer, 0-4 yr toque). All hand-crafted, right up to the removable pompom!

Value: $45

His & Hers Winter Warm-up item
His & Hers Winter Warm-up item
His & Hers Winter Warm-up
$20

Starting bid

Hand-crafted adult toque set, including hand-crafted removable pompom!

Value: $60

Rainbow Bright! item
Rainbow Bright! item
Rainbow Bright!
$10

Starting bid

Handcrafted bright rainbow beanie with removable pompom! One size fits all, can be folded to fit smaller heads.

Value: $25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!