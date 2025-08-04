Silent Auction: Nature School & Education Centre

Hosted by
Join us outdoors for a week of our camp (March Break or Summer). A value of $275!
Season subscription to 6 remaining concerts in the 2025/26 season, valued at $120.
Gift certificate to the Foster Festival, valued at $100.
$75 Gift certificate for Theatre School, and swag from Carousel Players, "Theatre You Never Outgrow!" Value: $100
Gift Certificate for a Yard Card Rental or can be used for a discount for inflatable. Valued at $100.
Two tickets to a Sugar Bush Trek at White Meadows Farms. Value: $50.
Four passes, valid for general admission including all special exhibitions on display. Value: $138.00
Visit the world's largest free-flying indoor aviary! Family Pass: 4 General Admission tickets. Value: $91
A tasting experience for 6 at the Niagara Southbrook Winery. Including a tasting of 3 wines while walking on tour, enjoy an additional 3 samples on the patio after with a charcuterie board. Valued at $360! (Available weekends between June-October. Must book in advance. Expires Dec 2026)
Two tickets to "Wild Magic" or "Canadiana Musical" at the Greg Frewin Theatre!
(Level 4 seating)
Value: $75
Two general admission day passes to the Art Gallery of Ontario. Value: $60.
(Expires March 31, 2026)
A Classic Sightseeing Tour for 2 adults. Value: $394.
4 General admission passes to Black Creek Pioneer Village. Value: $88.
A bottle of Looking Glass wine (72% Cabernet Franc, 17% Petit Verdot, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon) and Wildflower Hot Honey (It's not mild. Lacto fermented chillies + Rosewood honey.) Value: $60
Two admission passes to Wild Waterworks! Value: $75.00.
Whether you canoe, kayak or sup these items are a must when on the water. Package includes.... 1 Stohlquist PFD: valued at 149.99, and 1 Safety Kit: throw rope, whistle, reflector and bailer, valued at $53.95. Total value $200 to keep you safe in your water adventures!
Two passes to Niagara Parks Attractions and Historic Sites. These passes have an issue date of 2025. There is no expiry date. Niagara Parks staff will gladly accept all official passes despite the year of issue noted. Value: $442.42
Set includes six knitted shrimp, all handmade and unique. The perfect gift for any seafood lover! Value: Priceless!
Small, hand crafted knitted frog with a sweater. (*not a toy). Value: Priceless.
Gift Certificate for 3 x 50lb bags of Lawn or Garden Fertilizer. To be redeemed in 2026, located in Wellandport. Value: 90.00
Four (4) tickets to the Niagara Symphony Orchestra (two adults, two youth) to a concert of your choice (subject to availability). Value: $225.
Two tickets to see and hear Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra!
Performance: "Double Dixit"
Where: Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul Centre
When: Nov 29, 8:00pm
Value: $200.00
Four tickets to the Stratford Festival.
Cute handmade wallet with succulent fabric and soft cork. Key lanyard in a kitty cat fabric. From Charmed by Ashley. Value: $65
Gift certificate to Vine Floral, Niagara’s number one florist for fresh flower arrangements, European style hand-tied bouquets, fruit & gourmet baskets, mixed planter baskets, flowering plants, artificial floral arrangements, balloon bouquets as well as seasonal & everyday giftware decor. Value: $25.
By Hair Creations: $50 Gift Certificate toward any service, and Rosemary Mint Shampoo + Conditioner!
Hair Creations provides many services including hair colouring, hair cuts, hair styling/blowouts and curls for special occasions, hair and scalp treatments including a luxury "head spa" and hair extensions. Hair Creations uses and sells premium Aveda hair care products which are plant-based, vegan, and designed to support hair and scalp health.
Value: $110.
Handcrafted pyrography. These little lambs will reveal themselves as your sheep cheese disappears. This 6" x 9" (14" including the handle) hard maple cheese board is heirloom quality - lasting for centuries. Just wipe off with a soft, damp cloth and renew the food grade beeswax and mineral oil finish once a year or as needed.
Value: $60.
Handrafted pyrography. Texturing this 7" basswood round with a power carving tool brings the tree to life - showing the interior of the nest high up in an old tree. With the coming of Spring, the owls are happy to sit on nearby branches. Dad is sitting beside their youngster. He is responsible for bringing food to the owlets once they have "branched out", letting Mom stay longer in the nest to feed any siblings. Mom is larger and is taking a little time out of the nest to get some fresh air.
This piece comes with a cord to hang it up.
Value: $115.
Handrcrafted carving by Atelier Myra. Two sided: a family enjoys some wildflowers, and a mischief of mice gathers a feast! Value: $50.
Zafiro Argentina Suede Leather Purse With Adjustable Shoulder Strap. Like new.
Value: $40.
Hand crafted cork clutch with mandala pattern, from Charmed by Ashley. 5x7inches
Value: $30.
Learn to skate at Powerplay Hockey!
1:3 Instructor/Student Ratio. 4 x 45-minute sessions.
Value: 239
Welcome to "Dog Country!"
2 tickets in the regular 2025/26 season to an IceDogs game.
(Red section)
Value: $41
Nature-themed collage kit (similar to those shown in images) from Paper Bananas!
Value: $32
Gift basket of artisanal premium olive oil and aged Niagara dark balsamic vinegar (Oliv Tasting Room), crackers, and jam.
Value: $50
"Mommy and Me" set ("Mommy" ear warmer, 0-4 yr toque). All hand-crafted, right up to the removable pompom!
Value: $45
Hand-crafted adult toque set, including hand-crafted removable pompom!
Value: $60
Handcrafted bright rainbow beanie with removable pompom! One size fits all, can be folded to fit smaller heads.
Value: $25
