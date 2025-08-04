Silent Auction: Nature School & Education Centre

Handrafted pyrography. Texturing this 7" basswood round with a power carving tool brings the tree to life - showing the interior of the nest high up in an old tree. With the coming of Spring, the owls are happy to sit on nearby branches. Dad is sitting beside their youngster. He is responsible for bringing food to the owlets once they have "branched out", letting Mom stay longer in the nest to feed any siblings. Mom is larger and is taking a little time out of the nest to get some fresh air.





This piece comes with a cord to hang it up.

Value: $115.