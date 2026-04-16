Silent Auction - Part 3 of 3

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
The perfect mix of style and self-care with this thoughtfully curated bundle from Outport Boutique on the Burin Peninsula.
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to shop a beautiful selection of clothing, accessories, and unique finds—paired with a soothing “Antistress” bath bomb for the ultimate unwind after your shopping spree.
Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or indulging in a little relaxation, this package delivers the best of both worlds.
Starting bid
HCD ARTWORKS / Heather C. Dominie
“OH, THE PROMISING LIGHT”, 2026
Acrylic on stretched archival canvas
12 in x 16 in (30.5 cm x 40.6 cm)
Protective varnish applied
VALUE: $300
“Oh, the Promising Light”. Derived from a second-chorus lyric in Tim Baker’s (Hey Rosetta!) song, “Bandages”, featured on their 2011 album, Seeds. The lyric reflects the idea that darker times have an expiration date, eventually giving way to light.
This is where hardship can be released and left behind.
THE ART:
We have all gone through it, or are currently going through it: moving through a challenging season of life. The lessons and perspectives it brings are not always clear. But then comes the first mild, warm day that gently kisses our face as winter begins to break its hold. A both soft and strong reminder that we carry an abundance of resilience. Like our hardy island province when it breaks free from the frigid winds and snow.
In this piece, two horses, a mare and her foal, stand calmly among the blooming lupines, symbolizing strength, renewal, and the return of hope. In this Year of the Horse, this piece reflects resilience, freedom, and the strength we all carry to get through every type of season. Even after our most difficult chapters, like moving from the cold months into warmer, we are reminded that dark times move on, change creates a space for growth, and joy and inspiration are never too far from reach.
This 12 x 16 original painting is created on archival canvas with painted edges, ready to hang as is or frame to your preference.
ARTIST BIO:
Living in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Heather Constance Dominie is a Canadian artist originally from Ramea, Newfoundland and Labrador. A “little mix of everything” kind of creative, she has been making art since childhood; exploring sketching, colouring, writing, eventually digital art during grade school, photography, and more. Heather draws inspiration from various areas of her life, including her experience through difficult times, as well as her love for vibrant colours, an optimistic outlook, nature and animals.
Following a motor vehicle accident in 2019, Heather has been living with a traumatic brain injury and has been permanently unable to work. Despite the ongoing challenges of chronic and invisible cognitive disability, she turns to art as a place of escape and self-encouragement. Her hope is that her work not only brings her a sense of calm and empowerment, but also offers others a sense of brighter and lighter days ahead, too. Heal - Create - Dream is Heather’s brand motto for HCD Artworks, reflecting the intentions behind her creative work.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, NFLD’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, updated her Twitter profile photo to one of Heather’s digitally drawn portraits…a very exciting moment on social media. That portrait went on to lead to Heather’s work being featured on NTV’s Silver Linings, CBC Radio, and even as a part of pandemic safety signage in the Town of Placentia, NL.
Starting bid
Bring timeless elegance to your kitchen with this beautiful Portmeirion Botanic Garden soufflé dish. Featuring delicate floral illustrations and the brand’s signature leafy border, this piece is as functional as it is charming.
Perfect for baking, serving, or displaying, this 8-inch dish (64 oz capacity) is oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe—making it a versatile addition to any home.
A classic piece for both everyday use and special occasions, ideal for anyone who loves to cook or entertain in style.
Starting bid
Ready to upgrade your nails? This $40 gift certificate for Nails by Krystal is your ticket to a stunning new set of gel nails (fingers or toes - your choice)! From vibrant colors to chic minimalist designs, get pampered and leave feeling polished and confident... because beautiful nails = an instant mood boost!
Krystal is located in St. John's and is looking forward to seeing you soon!
Starting bid
Bring warmth, wonder, and a touch of local artistry into your home with this thoughtfully curated bundle featuring a stunning print by local artist Kaine Macpherson paired with a cozy, seasonal candle.
The whimsical artwork captures a dreamy coastal scene—blending imagination and Newfoundland charm—making it a truly unique piece to display and enjoy.
The rich, comforting scent of cinnamon and caramel perfectly complements the calming, imaginative feel of the artwork—creating the ultimate cozy atmosphere.
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect pairing of storytelling and local artistry with this thoughtfully curated bundle.
Featuring a book from Flanker Press, one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most celebrated publishers, this package offers a rich reading experience rooted in local voices and culture. Paired with a beautiful art print by local artist Kaine MacPherson, this bundle brings creativity to both your bookshelf and your walls.
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of Newfoundland’s creative spirit with this unique bundle combining literature and visual art.
This package features a locally published book from Flanker Press, known for showcasing compelling stories and voices from across the province, alongside a distinctive art print by Kaine MacPherson, a local artist whose work captures imagination and place.
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday style with this beautifully coordinated set from Madison Mackenzie Home. Featuring a soft, flowy teal top (Size XL) paired with eye-catching accessories, this bundle blends comfort with standout elegance.
The look is completed with a stunning gold-tone statement brooch and a handcrafted resin pendant necklace in ocean-inspired hues—perfect for adding a touch of sparkle and individuality to any outfit.
A versatile set that transitions effortlessly from casual to dressy, making it a standout addition to any wardrobe.
Starting bid
Unwind and indulge with this thoughtfully curated self-care bundle, perfect for a cozy night in or a well-deserved reset.
This basket includes a mix of bath and body essentials such as a soothing bath sponge, aromatic candle (Shore Breeze & Sage), hair care products, a microfiber hair wrap, and other pampering treats—all beautifully arranged and ready to gift.
Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, this package offers everything needed to relax, refresh, and recharge from head to toe.
Starting bid
Add a touch of effortless elegance to any outfit with this chic set featuring a Reitmans fashion watch and matching earrings. Perfect for dressing up or adding polish to your everyday look, this duo blends classic style with modern simplicity.
A versatile accessory set that makes a thoughtful gift—or a treat just for you.
Starting bid
Upgrade your daily routine with this practical yet fun bundle—perfect for starting the day fresh and ending it with a great cup of coffee.
Featuring a set of men’s grooming essentials paired with a locally designed Saltwater Designs NL mug, this package blends everyday function with a touch of Newfoundland charm.
Starting bid
Get ready for great food, good vibes, and even better wings! This $50 gift card to Wing’n It is your ticket to a delicious night out—whether you’re craving classic wings, bold flavours, or a casual meal with friends.
Perfect for a night off from cooking, a game night outing, or treating yourself to one of Newfoundland’s favourite wing spots.
Starting bid
Celebrate local craftsmanship and everyday comfort with this unique, handcrafted bundle.
Featuring a beautifully hand-carved necklace by Newfoundland artist Wilbur Hobbs, this piece showcases natural materials and timeless design—perfect for adding a meaningful, artisan touch to any outfit. Paired with three handmade crochet dishcloths, this bundle blends artistry with practical, cozy home essentials.
Starting bid
Brighten chilly days with this cheerful and cozy bundle, perfect for little ones! This set includes a vibrant handmade knit hat and matching scarf, paired with the beloved children’s book from Madison Mackenzie Home, Why I Love Newfoundland and Labrador—a heartwarming story celebrating the beauty and spirit of our province.
Perfect for keeping warm while enjoying storytime, this bundle makes a thoughtful gift for any child.
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any look with this stunning jewellery set from Studio 1886. Featuring a beautifully coordinated necklace and matching drop earrings, this set showcases a classic silver-tone design with delicate detailing and eye-catching sparkle.
Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, this timeless set makes a thoughtful gift or a sophisticated addition to your own collection.
Comes beautifully packaged and ready to wear or gift.
Starting bid
Elevate your hosting game with this beautiful and practical bundle—perfect for entertaining or adding charm to your kitchen.
Featuring a classic acacia wood cheese board with matching serving knives, this set is ideal for charcuterie nights, gatherings, or cozy evenings in. Paired with handmade crochet dishcloths, it brings both elegance and everyday comfort together.
Starting bid
Celebrate a major milestone with this meaningful graduation-themed bundle—perfect for honouring hard work, achievement, and new beginnings.
Celebrate a major milestone with this meaningful graduation-themed bundle—perfect for honouring hard work, achievement, and new beginnings.
Starting bid
Start your day with coffee and cuddles while staying organized all year long with this adorable and practical bundle made just for dog lovers!
Starting bid
This stylish bundle blends fashion, function, and a touch of elegance. This package features a brand new pair of Maddison “Priscilla” flats (Women’s Size 6) in a vibrant pink, perfect for adding a pop of colour to any outfit. Paired with an individual charcuterie board, ideal for cozy nights or entertaining, and a beautifully hand-painted wine glass that adds a unique, artistic flair to every sip.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!