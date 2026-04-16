Silent Auction - Part 3 of 3

HCD ARTWORKS / Heather C. Dominie





“OH, THE PROMISING LIGHT”, 2026





Acrylic on stretched archival canvas

12 in x 16 in (30.5 cm x 40.6 cm)

Protective varnish applied





VALUE: $300





“Oh, the Promising Light”. Derived from a second-chorus lyric in Tim Baker’s (Hey Rosetta!) song, “Bandages”, featured on their 2011 album, Seeds. The lyric reflects the idea that darker times have an expiration date, eventually giving way to light.

This is where hardship can be released and left behind.





THE ART:

We have all gone through it, or are currently going through it: moving through a challenging season of life. The lessons and perspectives it brings are not always clear. But then comes the first mild, warm day that gently kisses our face as winter begins to break its hold. A both soft and strong reminder that we carry an abundance of resilience. Like our hardy island province when it breaks free from the frigid winds and snow.





In this piece, two horses, a mare and her foal, stand calmly among the blooming lupines, symbolizing strength, renewal, and the return of hope. In this Year of the Horse, this piece reflects resilience, freedom, and the strength we all carry to get through every type of season. Even after our most difficult chapters, like moving from the cold months into warmer, we are reminded that dark times move on, change creates a space for growth, and joy and inspiration are never too far from reach.





This 12 x 16 original painting is created on archival canvas with painted edges, ready to hang as is or frame to your preference.





ARTIST BIO:

Living in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Heather Constance Dominie is a Canadian artist originally from Ramea, Newfoundland and Labrador. A “little mix of everything” kind of creative, she has been making art since childhood; exploring sketching, colouring, writing, eventually digital art during grade school, photography, and more. Heather draws inspiration from various areas of her life, including her experience through difficult times, as well as her love for vibrant colours, an optimistic outlook, nature and animals.





Following a motor vehicle accident in 2019, Heather has been living with a traumatic brain injury and has been permanently unable to work. Despite the ongoing challenges of chronic and invisible cognitive disability, she turns to art as a place of escape and self-encouragement. Her hope is that her work not only brings her a sense of calm and empowerment, but also offers others a sense of brighter and lighter days ahead, too. Heal - Create - Dream is Heather’s brand motto for HCD Artworks, reflecting the intentions behind her creative work.





During the COVID-19 pandemic, NFLD’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, updated her Twitter profile photo to one of Heather’s digitally drawn portraits…a very exciting moment on social media. That portrait went on to lead to Heather’s work being featured on NTV’s Silver Linings, CBC Radio, and even as a part of pandemic safety signage in the Town of Placentia, NL.