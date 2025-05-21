Hosted by

Belron Canada SOBC Live event - local fund raising

About this event

Silent Auction SOBC 2025 SpeedyGlass Backpack

$10

Starting bid

This versatile, high-performance backpack is designed for your everyday needs — whether you’re heading to work, school, or hitting the trails. Durable, comfortable, and stylish, it’s perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!