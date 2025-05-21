Silent Auction SOBC 2025 SpeedyGlass Backpack

This versatile, high-performance backpack is designed for your everyday needs — whether you’re heading to work, school, or hitting the trails. Durable, comfortable, and stylish, it’s perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

This versatile, high-performance backpack is designed for your everyday needs — whether you’re heading to work, school, or hitting the trails. Durable, comfortable, and stylish, it’s perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

More details...