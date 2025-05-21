Belron Canada SOBC Live event - local fund raising
About this event
Silent Auction SOBC 2025 SpeedyGlass Backpack
Speedy Glass Back Pack
$10
Starting bid
This versatile, high-performance backpack is designed for your everyday needs — whether you’re heading to work, school, or hitting the trails. Durable, comfortable, and stylish, it’s perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!