Silent Auction to Support Bez Scholarships

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Starting bid
Handcrafted earrings featuring soft green leaves and vibrant red berry beads—lightweight, cheerful, and perfect for adding a touch of holiday charm.
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $30
Starting bid
A delicate strand of freshwater pearls and shimmering glass beads, finished with a durable stainless-steel chain. Elegant, timeless, and perfect for any occasion.
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $50
Starting bid
A charming coastal scene by artist Dirk de Kleer, capturing playful moments in the surf. Framed in rustic reclaimed wood that enhances its warm, nostalgic feel—perfect for adding a touch of seaside calm to any space.
Size: 16.5" x 20"
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $250
Starting bid
A striking portrait of a bald eagle by Dirk de Kleer, showcasing bold detail and vibrant colour. Framed in rustic reclaimed wood, this piece makes a powerful statement in any room.
Size: 16" x 18.5"
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $250
Starting bid
Inspired by the world-famous 1980s National Geographic portrait, Dirk de Kleer’s interpretation captures the subject’s unforgettable gaze and raw emotion. Framed in warm wood, this striking piece brings depth and storytelling to any room.
Size: 18" x 15.5"
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $300
Starting bid
This elegant pair of hand-painted watercolours features delicate birds and blossoms, each rendered on fabric with fine traditional detail. Framed in matching bamboo-style frames, they bring harmony, softness, and timeless artistry to any space.
Size: 8" x 20" and 10" x 14"
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $100
Starting bid
A stunning photographic print capturing the stillness of the water, dramatic skies, and rugged shoreline of the Gulf Islands from a kayaker’s perspective. A vibrant, immersive piece that brings West Coast beauty indoors.
Size: 20" x 30.5"
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $125
Starting bid
A festive pair of wooden décor pieces featuring a colourful “NOEL” shadow box and a charming “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” sign. Perfect for adding cozy holiday spirit to any home.
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $25
Starting bid
A three-box Playmobil bundle packed with outdoor adventure scenes, animals, and imaginative play opportunities. With over 160 pieces combined, this colourful set is perfect for young explorers and hours of creative fun.
Donated by Toy Traders
Value $84
Starting bid
A playful collection of 3D-printed creations including a flexible articulated dragon, egg, baby dragon, a honeycomb phone stand, a mini Christmas tree fidget, a star fidget, and a tablet/book stand. Made in a bright blue filament, these pieces add a touch of whimsy to any desk, shelf, or stocking. Great for kids, makers, or anyone who loves unique handmade tech creations.
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $80
Starting bid
A playful collection of 3D-printed creations including a flexible articulated dragon, egg, baby dragon, a honeycomb phone stand, a mini Christmas tree fidget, a star fidget, and a tablet/book stand. Made in a bright teal filament, these pieces add a touch of whimsy to any desk, shelf, or stocking. Great for kids, makers, or anyone who loves unique handmade tech creations.
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $80
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted wreath featuring frosted greenery, shimmering white florals, and bold green ornaments. Finished with festive ribbon, this piece brings a bright, wintry elegance to any door or mantel.
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $50
Starting bid
A charming gift set featuring the illustrated book What the Blackbird Saw, a grey felt tote, and a collection of removable felt animals and nature pieces kids can arrange and rearrange on the bag. A creative, hands-on storytelling experience that encourages imagination, play, and a love of nature.
Donated by Sherry McMillan
Value $65
Starting bid
This playful set includes the illustrated book What the Raccoon Saw, a grey felt tote, and a collection of removable forest animal felt pieces kids can arrange anywhere on the bag. A creative, hands-on storytelling kit that inspires imagination, curiosity, and hours of open-ended play.
Donated by Sherry McMillan
Value $65
Starting bid
A delightful set featuring the book What the Seal Saw, paired with a grey felt tote and removable ocean-themed felt pieces kids can place and rearrange on the bag. A creative, sensory storytelling experience perfect for young ocean explorers.
Donated by Sherry McMillan
Value $65
Starting bid
A playful collection featuring a Tim Hortons Hockey Barbie, a reversible sequin emoji pillow, a Scrabble-inspired pendant necklace, a hair-styling bun maker, and a Starbucks gift card. A cheerful bundle packed with personality—perfect for gifting or holiday fun.
Donated by Bez Arts Students
Value $80
Starting bid
Enjoy fresh, local goodness with a $100 gift card to Kingfisher Farm Market. Perfect for stocking up on seasonal produce, artisanal goods, baked items, and farm-fresh favourites. A wonderful way to support local growers and enjoy high-quality, sustainably sourced food.
Donated by Kingfisher Farm Market
Value $100
Starting bid
Enjoy fresh, local goodness with a $100 gift card to Kingfisher Farm Market. Perfect for stocking up on seasonal produce, artisanal goods, baked items, and farm-fresh favourites. A wonderful way to support local growers and enjoy high-quality, sustainably sourced food.
Donated by Kingfisher Farm Market
Value $100
Starting bid
Gain clarity and confidence with a one-on-one career or life coaching session with Jenn (valued at $250). Paired with a Starbucks gift card to enjoy while you plan your next steps. A meaningful gift for anyone seeking direction, growth, or a fresh start.
Donated by Jenn Swanson
Value $270
Starting bid
A sweet collection for new parents, featuring a soft hand-knit baby blanket, Cetaphil baby care essentials, a Winnie-the-Pooh plush toy, colourful teething rings, and a Starbucks gift card for those early-days pick-me-ups. A thoughtful and practical set to celebrate a new arrival.
Donated by Bez Gospel Choir Member
Value $100
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