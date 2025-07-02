Simaril Inc.

Offered by

Simaril Inc.

About this shop

Gear Up. Stand Out.

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$10

Soft, sustainable, and stylish! This ethical t-shirt with our logo comes in two colors (grey and white) and four sizes (S, M, L, X-L) .

Cap item
Cap item
Cap item
Cap
$15

A classic cap with a clean look and our logo front and center. Adjustable fit and perfect for sunny days or casual Fridays. Available in white and grey with an unisex fit.

Hoodie item
Hoodie item
Hoodie item
Hoodie
$25

This soft, comfortable hoodie features our logo and is perfect for cooler days at work or relaxing on the weekend. Durable, warm, and stylish—your new go-to layer.
Available in two colors (grey and white) and four sizes (S, M, L, X-L) .

Water Bottle item
Water Bottle
$15

Stay hydrated in style! This reusable bottle features our logo and keeps your drinks on the go. Durable, eco-friendly, and staff-approved.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!