sing it or wing it karaOKe (not-so-silent) auction

Rosewood Crucifix & Chain donated by BERML Jewelry for MEN item
Rosewood Crucifix & Chain donated by BERML Jewelry for MEN
$50

Starting bid

The moment you put on this special necklace, a subtle yet distinctive energy takes hold. The smooth rosewood crucifix has an almost mystical aura about it that makes you feel grounded and connected. As the durable steel links rest against your chest, you’ll stand a little taller. There’s something quietly powerful in a style that blends modern and organic.

$75 ECONO TIMBER MART® GIFT CARD item
$75 ECONO TIMBER MART® GIFT CARD
$25

Starting bid

Whether you are looking to kickstart a long-awaited home renovation or simply need to pick up a few essentials for a weekend DIY project, this $75 gift card to Econo Timber Mart is the perfect way to get started.

From high-quality lumber and building materials to a wide selection of hardware and tools, Econo Timber Mart provides everything you need to build with confidence.

$25 Ricky’s All Day Grill Gift Card item
$25 Ricky’s All Day Grill Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious meal with this $25 gift card to Ricky’s All Day Grill. Whether you are looking for a hearty breakfast to start your morning, a casual lunch with friends, or a comforting family dinner, Ricky’s offers a diverse menu featuring everything from their famous Benedicts and burgers to fresh salads and pastas. It is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy high-quality comfort food in a welcoming atmosphere while supporting a great cause. Bid now to secure your next dining experience and enjoy the friendly service and great taste that Ricky’s is known for!

