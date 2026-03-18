Singing with the Stars 2026

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About this event
Preferred seating, 10 tickets - 1 table ($2,000 value)
Specific recognition by MC
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day signage
Acknowledgement in event video recap
8 tickets - 1 table ($2,000 value)
Recognition by MC during the event
Recognition on social media and with logo on website and in program
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Acknowledgement in event recap video
8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Recognition by MC during the event
Recognition on social media and with logo on website and in program
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Acknowledgement in event recap video
8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Preferred table location
Table signage recognition
8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Preferred table location
Bathroom signage recognition
8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Preferred table location
Photobooth signage recognition
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