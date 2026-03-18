Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan

Hosted by

Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan

About this event

Singing with the Stars 2026

35 22 St E

Saskatoon, SK S7K 0C8, Canada

Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Preferred seating, 10 tickets - 1 table ($2,000 value)
Specific recognition by MC
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Recognition on the website, social media, program and event day signage
Acknowledgement in event video recap

Silver Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets - 1 table ($2,000 value)
Recognition by MC during the event
Recognition on social media and with logo on website and in program
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Acknowledgement in event recap video

Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Recognition by MC during the event
Recognition on social media and with logo on website and in program
Logo sponsor video wall, primary placement
Acknowledgement in event recap video

Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Preferred table location
Table signage recognition

Bathroom Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Preferred table location
Bathroom signage recognition

Photobooth Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets ($2,000 value)
Preferred table location
Photobooth signage recognition

Individual Ticket
$250

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