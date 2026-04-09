S'inscrire au bénévolat avec l'éco-quartier

About this event
on Friday, May 15 at the Parc des Faubourgs, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
on Saturday, May 23, at Place Henri-Dunant, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
During the weeks of 11 and 18 May in the Peter-McGill district.
Help us sift the beautiful compost created in our community composters: we provide you with the equipment and work together to harvest the compost that will delight the plants of the neighborhood citizens.
Help us water our plantations at the Versailles community garden, maintain them (partial weeding), and even harvest vegetables and herbs so that we can bring them to the kitchens of Chez Doris (a local women’s shelter).
August 7th. A neighborhood party highlighting nature, free and open to all
on October 3rd from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (half-days possible)
Installation and removal of this bloc party: tables, tents, decorations. Reception, food stand.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!