sir, this is a wendy's merch shop

heartfelt creations made by our community member Kiara: This is our first sir, this is a wendy's matte sticker sheet with stickers inspired by our past activities and inspirational words!
friendship coupon, a personalized, non-monetary gift given to a friend, or a loved one.
instead of offering a physical item, it's a voucher that can be "redeemed" for an act of service, a shared experience, or a kind gesture.
let us help you curate an intentional gift of appreciation, and deepen the bond in any relationships!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!