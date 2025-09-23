sir, this is a wendy's

sir, this is a wendy's

sir, this is a wendy's merch shop

sticker sheet
$8

heartfelt creations made by our community member Kiara: This is our first sir, this is a wendy's matte sticker sheet with stickers inspired by our past activities and inspirational words!

customized friendship coupon booklet - pre-order (6 slips)
$5

friendship coupon, a personalized, non-monetary gift given to a friend, or a loved one.


instead of offering a physical item, it's a voucher that can be "redeemed" for an act of service, a shared experience, or a kind gesture.


let us help you curate an intentional gift of appreciation, and deepen the bond in any relationships!

customized friendship coupon booklet - pre-order (12 slips)
$8

