Muslim Student Association - Saint Mary’s University
eventClosed
Sisters Bowling
3459 Desmond Ave
Halifax, NS B3L 0A7, Canada
MSA Member Pricing
CA$10
closed
Non Member
CA$15
closed
E-transfer
free
If you are unable to pay online you can e-transfer to
[email protected]
Please state "sisters bowling" in the e-transfer
If you are unable to pay online you can e-transfer to
[email protected]
Please state "sisters bowling" in the e-transfer
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout