Sisters Summer Carnival Raffle Table 2025

Over $2,000.00 in Prizes! The Grand Prize is a “Fun In The Falls” package, which features four tickets to Niagara City Cruises Hornblower Boat Ride, four tickets to the Skylon Tower observation deck, including a parking pass and 4D theatre admissions and a $40.00 gift card to Zappi's Italian Eatery! Valued at $340.00! Your 25 tickets will go into draws for gift cards such as The Pie Guys Bakery and Cafe, Vermeers Garden Centre, Costco, Lumberjacks Axe Throwing, Rice Road Greenhouse, 416 Coffee, Swiss Chalet, Mossimos, Stacked Pancake House, The Keg St. Catharines, Flying Saucer Restaurant, The Pizzeria, Mango Tree, The Italian Peasant, Pita Pit, and The Blue Star. Experience voucher prizes includes two tickets to the Greg Frewin Theatrical Centre, four tickets to a Welland Jackfish Home Game, two tickets to The Discover Maple Sugar Bush Tour at White Meadows Farms including a deluxe tasting board, a relaxing antioxidant facial at Athena Spa, four golf passes to Whisky Run, and a relaxing salt cave session for two in Niagara Falls! Some exciting prizes feature baskets from Rizzo's House of Parm, Niagara Fresh, Radowg, and Sunrise Marian. Your ticket will also be entered for a chance to win a lovely original painting from PhotoPalette Fine Art & Photography!

Over $2,000.00 in Prizes! The Grand Prize is a “Fun In The Falls” package, which features four tickets to Niagara City Cruises Hornblower Boat Ride, four tickets to the Skylon Tower observation deck, including a parking pass and 4D theatre admissions and a $40.00 gift card to Zappi's Italian Eatery! Valued at $340.00! Your 25 tickets will go into draws for gift cards such as The Pie Guys Bakery and Cafe, Vermeers Garden Centre, Costco, Lumberjacks Axe Throwing, Rice Road Greenhouse, 416 Coffee, Swiss Chalet, Mossimos, Stacked Pancake House, The Keg St. Catharines, Flying Saucer Restaurant, The Pizzeria, Mango Tree, The Italian Peasant, Pita Pit, and The Blue Star. Experience voucher prizes includes two tickets to the Greg Frewin Theatrical Centre, four tickets to a Welland Jackfish Home Game, two tickets to The Discover Maple Sugar Bush Tour at White Meadows Farms including a deluxe tasting board, a relaxing antioxidant facial at Athena Spa, four golf passes to Whisky Run, and a relaxing salt cave session for two in Niagara Falls! Some exciting prizes feature baskets from Rizzo's House of Parm, Niagara Fresh, Radowg, and Sunrise Marian. Your ticket will also be entered for a chance to win a lovely original painting from PhotoPalette Fine Art & Photography!

More details...