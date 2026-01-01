Sit With Us At the 60th National Prayer Breakfast | 2026

Hosted by
About this event
**IMPORTANT: Zeffy is a free platform for charities. An opportunity to donate to Zeffy will be given upon checkout. This is not mandatory. If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, enter 0.00 in the Zeffy donation field. If you do not do this step, you may be unintentionally charged. Contact [email protected] if you need help.
**IMPORTANT: Zeffy is a free platform for charities. An opportunity to donate to Zeffy will be given upon checkout. This is not mandatory. If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, enter 0.00 in the Zeffy donation field. If you do not do this step, you may be unintentionally charged. Contact [email protected] if you need help.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!