Spin For Cancer Research (SITC x YYC Cycle)

After purchasing your ticket, sign up for a YYC Cycle account, complete the

waiver, and register for the class — then you’ll be ready to ride!

Steps:

1. Create an account here:

https://www.yyccycle.com/book-now?_mt=%2Faccount%2Fcreate%3FhomeLocation%3D48720%26redirectURL%3D%252Fclasses%252F102213%252Freserve





2. Fill out the waiver here:

https://forms.prd.xplorcs.com/homeofthebikergang/waivers/new-rider-waiver-9cMgvR.html





3. Fill out this form here to sign up for this specific class "Stick It To Cancer

Ride" with the date of the ride: https://wkf.ms/4eMLOEU





During the class, photographs and video recordings may be taken

for marketing purposes. If you do not want to be included in photos

and/or videos for marketing and promotional purposes please email

[email protected] after purchasing your ticket.