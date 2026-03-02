SITC x Barry's

About the Workout

In this 50-minute, high-energy workout you’ll alternate between running on the treadmill and lifting weights on the floor, guided by an instructor in the iconic Barry’s Red Room. The class is designed for all fitness levels — you control your speed and weight selection — so whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to try something new, everyone can join in and sweat for a great cause.

**There are double floor spots (no treadmill) available if you prefer to maximize your time with the weights. If you would prefer to reserve one of these spots, please indicate so in the questions below (not guaranteed, first come first serve).





After you sign up:

Keep an eye on your email for a link to make a Barry's account (if you don't already have one) so you'll be ready to go for class time!





During the class, photographs and video recordings may be taken

for marketing purposes. If you do not want to be included in photos

and/or videos for marketing and promotional purposes please email

[email protected] after purchasing your ticket.