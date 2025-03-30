Yearly - Donation Enrollment

Yearly Patron membership fee will be used to support the temple operation expenses. In appreciation of your generosity, you are invited to participate for free every month on Thiruvonam (Sravanam) star day Sahasranama archana for Balaji (Perumal) with your full family of upto 6 pax.

Yearly Patron membership fee will be used to support the temple operation expenses. In appreciation of your generosity, you are invited to participate for free every month on Thiruvonam (Sravanam) star day Sahasranama archana for Balaji (Perumal) with your full family of upto 6 pax.

More details...