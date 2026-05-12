Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation

Hosted by

Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation

About this event

Sixth Annual Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation

36036 S Parallel Rd

Abbotsford, BC V3G 2C6, Canada

Individual Golfer
$150

Includes 18 holes of golf and lunch. Golfers will also have the opportunity to participate in raffle prizes and silent auction bidding throughout the tournament, with all proceeds supporting the Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation.

Corporate Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf registration for four players, two power carts, company recognition on the main tournament banner, an individual hole sign, and a social media shoutout in support of the Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation.

Donation
Pay what you can

Can’t attend the tournament but still want to support the Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation? Donations of any amount help us continue supporting local families, students, and community initiatives.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!