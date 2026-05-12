Sixth Annual Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation

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About this event
Includes 18 holes of golf and lunch. Golfers will also have the opportunity to participate in raffle prizes and silent auction bidding throughout the tournament, with all proceeds supporting the Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation.
Includes golf registration for four players, two power carts, company recognition on the main tournament banner, an individual hole sign, and a social media shoutout in support of the Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation.
Can’t attend the tournament but still want to support the Raghbir Riarh Legacy Foundation? Donations of any amount help us continue supporting local families, students, and community initiatives.
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