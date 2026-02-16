SJA Comedy Night

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About this event
Company name featured on the event’s multimedia presentation.
Recognition by our Master of Ceremonies during the event and featured on our multimedia presentation.
Recognition by our Master of Ceremonies during the event, featured on our multimedia presentation, and publicly thanked on social media @stjosephprivateacademy.
Support St. Joseph Academy while entering to win a variety of wonderful prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters of our mission.
Prizes include gift cards, family experiences, local wine, gift baskets, children’s toys, Catholic items, and more, with highlights such as:
• Healing Salt Cave Niagara Falls experience for two
• Boston Pizza gift card
• Windows at Rockway gift card
• Mastermind Toys gift card & LEGO
• Rockway wine and gift basket
…and many additional prizes!
All proceeds support St. Joseph Academy in authentic Catholic faith formation and academic excellence.
Winners will be drawn at the St. Joseph Academy Comedy Night fundraiser.
3 chances to win Big Prizes valued between $250–$500!
Featured prizes include:
• 55" Smart TV
• 1 Week of SJA Guardians Summer Camp
• Rockway Golf – Four 18-hole rounds
• $500 Airline Voucher
7 chances to win Big Prizes valued between $250–$500!
Featured prizes include:
• 55" Smart TV
• 1 Week of SJA Guardians Summer Camp
• Rockway Golf – Four 18-hole rounds
• $500 Airline Voucher
Event Bundle — $100 (Save $10)
Includes 2 Raffle Sheets, 1 Big Ticket Set of 3, and 2 Drink Tickets.
One alcoholic drink ticket may be redeemed for two non-alcoholic drinks.
Support St. Joseph Academy while entering to win a variety of wonderful prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters of our mission.
Prizes include gift cards, family experiences, local wine, gift baskets, children’s toys, Catholic items, and more, with highlights such as:
• Healing Salt Cave Niagara Falls experience for two
• Boston Pizza gift card
• Windows at Rockway gift card
• Mastermind Toys gift card & LEGO
• Rockway wine and gift basket
…and many additional prizes!
All proceeds support St. Joseph Academy in authentic Catholic faith formation and academic excellence.
Winners will be drawn at the St. Joseph Academy Comedy Night fundraiser.
One alcoholic drink ticket may be redeemed for two non-alcoholic drinks.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!