St. Joseph Academy Inc.

Hosted by

St. Joseph Academy Inc.

About this event

SJA Comedy Night

156 Martindale Rd

St. Catharines, ON L2S 2X9, Canada

General Admission
$25
Bronze Sponsor
$100

Company name featured on the event’s multimedia presentation.

Silver Sponsor
$200

Recognition by our Master of Ceremonies during the event and featured on our multimedia presentation.

Gold Sponsor
$300

Recognition by our Master of Ceremonies during the event, featured on our multimedia presentation, and publicly thanked on social media @stjosephprivateacademy.

Raffle Ticket Sheet
$25

Support St. Joseph Academy while entering to win a variety of wonderful prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters of our mission.


Prizes include gift cards, family experiences, local wine, gift baskets, children’s toys, Catholic items, and more, with highlights such as:

Healing Salt Cave Niagara Falls experience for two
Boston Pizza gift card
Windows at Rockway gift card
Mastermind Toys gift card & LEGO
Rockway wine and gift basket

…and many additional prizes!


All proceeds support St. Joseph Academy in authentic Catholic faith formation and academic excellence.


Winners will be drawn at the St. Joseph Academy Comedy Night fundraiser.

Big Ticket Raffle
$40

3 chances to win Big Prizes valued between $250–$500!

Featured prizes include:
• 55" Smart TV
1 Week of SJA Guardians Summer Camp
Rockway Golf – Four 18-hole rounds
$500 Airline Voucher

Big Ticket Raffle Option #2
$70

7 chances to win Big Prizes valued between $250–$500!

Featured prizes include:
• 55" Smart TV
1 Week of SJA Guardians Summer Camp
Rockway Golf – Four 18-hole rounds
$500 Airline Voucher

Bundle
$100

Event Bundle — $100 (Save $10)
Includes 2 Raffle Sheets, 1 Big Ticket Set of 3, and 2 Drink Tickets.
One alcoholic drink ticket may be redeemed for two non-alcoholic drinks.

3 Raffle Sheets (Best Value)
$60

Support St. Joseph Academy while entering to win a variety of wonderful prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters of our mission.


Prizes include gift cards, family experiences, local wine, gift baskets, children’s toys, Catholic items, and more, with highlights such as:

Healing Salt Cave Niagara Falls experience for two
Boston Pizza gift card
Windows at Rockway gift card
Mastermind Toys gift card & LEGO
Rockway wine and gift basket

…and many additional prizes!


All proceeds support St. Joseph Academy in authentic Catholic faith formation and academic excellence.


Winners will be drawn at the St. Joseph Academy Comedy Night fundraiser.

Drink Ticket (Alcoholic)
$10

One alcoholic drink ticket may be redeemed for two non-alcoholic drinks.

Add a donation for St. Joseph Academy Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!