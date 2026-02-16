SJA Comedy Night

Support St. Joseph Academy while entering to win a variety of wonderful prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters of our mission.





Prizes include gift cards, family experiences, local wine, gift baskets, children’s toys, Catholic items, and more, with highlights such as:

• Healing Salt Cave Niagara Falls experience for two

• Boston Pizza gift card

• Windows at Rockway gift card

• Mastermind Toys gift card & LEGO

• Rockway wine and gift basket

…and many additional prizes!





All proceeds support St. Joseph Academy in authentic Catholic faith formation and academic excellence.





Winners will be drawn at the St. Joseph Academy Comedy Night fundraiser.