TEST AUCTION

Value: $60 - Serve up some fun with this awesome pickleball starter set—perfect for beginners or anyone looking to get active! It includes 2 sturdy wooden paddles and 3 outdoor balls, so you’re ready to hit the court right away. Plus, you’ll also receive a Terry Fox T-shirt, combining sport, inspiration, and community spirit all in one great package. A fantastic way to play, sweat, and celebrate a Canadian hero!





Generously donated by: The Gym in the Armoury – https://www.thegyminthearmoury.ca/

and Sir James Whitney School for the Deaf