Skate and Shred

Please ensure youth have a helmet (any kind), indoor shoes, and a reusable water bottle. Dinner will not be provided
The Ski day is a full day, 8:15-3:00 PM
An adult (parent or Big) must come with the youth. Only youth expenses will be fully covered (tickets and equipment). Adults will get a discounted ticket.
This is an evening event (Tentatively Scheduled for 4-5 PM).
This is an evening event, 5-7 PM. Please ensure youth have a helmet (any kind), indoor shoes and a reusable water bottle. Dinner will not be provided
If there is a date you wish to attend but has already filled up, select this ticket and tell us which dates you wish to be put on the waitlist for!
