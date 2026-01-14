Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peterborough

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peterborough

Skate and Shred

Ice Skating #1 (youth only) - February 2
Free

This is an evening event 4- 6 PM. Please ensure youth have a helmet and a reusable water bottle. Dinner will not be provided

Skateboarding #1 (youth only) - February 9th
Free

This is an evening event, 5-7 PM.

Please ensure youth have a helmet (any kind), indoor shoes, and a reusable water bottle. Dinner will not be provided

Downhill Ski Day (Big/Parent required) - February 16th
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Ski day is a full day, 8:15-3:00 PM

An adult (parent or Big) must come with the youth. Only youth expenses will be fully covered (tickets and equipment). Adults will get a discounted ticket.

Ice Skating #2 (youth only) - February 23rd
Free

This is an evening event (Tentatively Scheduled for 4-5 PM).

Please ensure youth have a helmet and a reusable water bottle. Dinner will not be provided

Skateboarding #2 (youth only) - March 2nd
Free

This is an evening event, 5-7 PM. Please ensure youth have a helmet (any kind), indoor shoes and a reusable water bottle. Dinner will not be provided

Waitlist
Free

If there is a date you wish to attend but has already filled up, select this ticket and tell us which dates you wish to be put on the waitlist for!

