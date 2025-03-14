Skill Shift Collective (Foundation)'s Silent Auction

Capra Package featuring Salomon Women's Pulsar Trail Pro 2
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $240, this package includes the Salomon Women's Pulsar Trail Pro 2 Running Shoes (size 8.5), Capra Sock and water bottle. What an excellent way to get started coming into spring running season.
Sea to Sky Sports Physio Baseline Testing
$50
Starting bid
At a value of $160 - this baseline testing package included a 1:1 session with a physiotherapist and the use of force plate and dynamiter technology to assess baseline strength and movements. Whether injured or looking to get a baseline measure going into the next season, this is a good fit for any athlete.
5 Meal Vouchers for Freshii
$20
Starting bid
Valued at over $50, get 5 full meal vouchers for Freshii Squamish.
5 Meal Vouchers for Freshii
$20
Starting bid
Valued at over $50, get 5 full meal vouchers for Freshii Squamish.
Valued at $216, treat yourself to a day at the spa in Whistler. Please note, the certificates are only valid for walk-in thermal journey access and can be used Monday to Thursday. The certificates are not exchangeable for any other spa products and will have a one-year expiration from the date of the event. The certificates cannot be redeemed during any special dates, as listed at scandinave.com.
4 x $25 White Spot Gift Cards
$25
Starting bid
Valued at $100, treat yourself to a Canadian Classic dinning experience!
$200 Shoe Voucher for Ski Uphill Run Uphill
$75
Starting bid
Valued at $200, go pick out your favourite shoe of choice at local store Ski UpHill - Run UpHill
Pet Basket
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket full of dog items, valued at $50
10 Pass to Mountain Fitness
$50
Starting bid
Get ready for a year of strength! Valued at $155, spring into shape with this 10 pass to Mountain Fitness in Squamish.
4 x Ground Up Day Passes
$50
Starting bid
Valued at over $110, grab your Ground Up Day Passes to get strong before the outdoor season begins!
Nesters Gift Basket (value ($50) and Gift Card ($50)
$40
Starting bid
This basket, valued at $100 is a good way to pick up some tasty snacks!
A natural wonder located just underneath the Blackcomb glacier in Whistler, BC. This piece explores the beautiful and unique patterns of glacial ice. The transition from deep ultramarine to light cerulean blue gives the impression of looking out of the cave and up towards the dusky pink sky.
Peak Provisions $50 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Peak Provisions, a community hub for local producers, artisans and businesses under one roof—find your ideal grocery items, meet a pal or have a quiet coffee solo.
MEC x SERRATUS Pace UL 25 Daypack
$50
Starting bid
Unisex (White), retail $139.95 ea
Fall Line Physio/Kin/Chiropractic Free Session
$50
Starting bid
Valued at over $150, this gift card gets you one free physio or kinesiology or chiropractic session at local clinic, Fall Line.
$25 Fox and Oak Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious local treat!
$25 Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy groceries and snacks!
Sterling silver round cubic zirconi pendent
$40
Starting bid
Donated by Keir Fine Jewelry with a value of $110, enjoy this stunning ELLE Sterling silver round cubic zirconia bezel set pendant with signature ruby suspended from 17" rolo chain.
MEC Classic Quilted Vest
$45
Starting bid
Unisex S (Silver Lining/Classic Teal), retail $149.95 ea. No returns or exchanges
Arrow Wood Games - 2 vouchers for Board Game Meetup events
$5
Starting bid
Valued at $30, join Arrow Wood Games for a day of fun, games and social connections. The Event Host will carefully select the perfect games for the group while fostering a fun and positive environment.
No prior game knowledge or experience is necessary. This meetup is perfect if you are keen to expand your social circle, want to play some new games and have some good old fashioned fun!
MEC Classic Quilted Vest
$45
Starting bid
Unisex M (Black/Violet Storm), retail $149.95 ea. No returns or exchanges
MEC Classic Quilted Vest
$45
Starting bid
Unisex L (Black/Violet Storm), retail $149.95 ea. No returns or exchanges
Beautiful Bowls and Soup Package from Empire of Dirt
$20
Starting bid
Matching bowl set with a local soup preparation kit, what a great combo!
Orthotics from Johanna Gunn
$50
Starting bid
Struggling with your feet? Get custom advice and orthotics from local pedorthist, Johanna Gunn. Valued at $100
Climb On Waterbottle
$5
Starting bid
Have a climber in your life? This is a great gift! Valued at $30.
Starbucks Cup
$5
Starting bid
A great way to carry your drink on the go! Valued at $25.
Starbucks Cup
$5
Starting bid
A great way to carry your drink on the go! Valued at $25.
Starbucks Cup
$5
Starting bid
A great way to carry your drink on the go! Valued at $25.
Stronger Strides 6 month membership
$50
Starting bid
The 6 month membership is valued at $180. Stronger Strides is an online strength training program designed specifically for runners. Our goal is to improve your running performance and resiliency, so you can enjoy your runs to the fullest.
Our programs are updated monthly to ensure consistent progress and adaptation.
We offer two training tracks:
Stronger Strides Home: Perfect for athletes who train at home with minimal equipment. All you need is some space, exercise bands, and time.
Stronger Strides Gym: Ideal for athletes with access to a gym, incorporating heavier weights to further enhance injury prevention and running performance.
Starbucks Reusable Hot Cups
$10
Starting bid
A great way to carry your drinks on the go! Valued at $25.
Sunflower Water Bottle
$5
Starting bid
A great bottle for your mountain bike adventure!
Bamboo Tray
$10
Starting bid
From Anna's Interiors - a great way to carry those summer beverages!
