Kids/Youth Skills Club - Training Bootcamp

819 Sargent Ave

202 204/206 #106, Winnipeg, MB R3E 0B9, Canada

Mondays Sep 15 & 22 - Drums Set Lessons.5pm - 8pm
CA$25

Grants entry to the event with access to any or all training, standard resources and activities.

Tuesday Sept 16 & 23 - Guitar Classes - 5pm - 8pm
CA$25

Wednesday Sept 17 & 24 -  Graphics Design & Art - 5pm - 8pm
CA$25

Thursday Sept 18&25 - Piano, Photography&Video-5pm - 8pm
CA$25

Friday Sept 19 & 26 - Sound & Music Production - 5pm - 8pm
CA$25

