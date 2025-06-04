Toronto Dance Love-In

Hosted by

Toronto Dance Love-In

About this event

SLI 2025: Bobby Pocket Horner

180 Shaw St

Toronto, ON M6J 2W5, Canada

Bobby Pocket Horner | August 6 4:15-5:45pm ET item
Bobby Pocket Horner | August 6 4:15-5:45pm ET
$20
Regular session price is $20. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
Bobby Pocket Horner | August 7 4:15-5:45pm ET item
Bobby Pocket Horner | August 7 4:15-5:45pm ET
$20
Regular session price is $20. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
Bobby Pocket Horner | August 8 4:15-5:45pm ET item
Bobby Pocket Horner | August 8 4:15-5:45pm ET
$20
Regular session price is $20. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
Add a donation for Toronto Dance Love-In

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!