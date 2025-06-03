Toronto Dance Love-In

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Toronto Dance Love-In

About this event

SLI 2025: Lara Kramer

180 Shaw St

Toronto, ON M6J 2W5, Canada

Lara Kramer | July 28 1:00-4:00pm item
Lara Kramer | July 28 1:00-4:00pm
$35
Regular session price for these sessions is $35. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
Lara Kramer | July 29 1:00-4:00pm item
Lara Kramer | July 29 1:00-4:00pm
$35
Regular session price for these sessions is $35. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
Lara Kramer | July 30 1:00-4:00pm item
Lara Kramer | July 30 1:00-4:00pm
$35
Regular session price for these sessions is $35. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
Lara Kramer | July 31 1:00-4:00pm item
Lara Kramer | July 31 1:00-4:00pm
$35
Regular session price for these sessions is $35. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
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