Smash Hits 2026 - Calgary Roller Derby

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About this event
Be part of our history!
We're inviting all fans to wear their favourite current or retro CRDA merchandise and jerseys as we celebrate this special milestone together. Whether you've been with us from the beginning or joined along the way, we'd love to see your CRDA pride on display!
Dust off those classic jerseys, sport your favourite team gear, and help us celebrate 20 years of blood, sweat, and tears!
If you've skated on a Calgary Roller Derby team, you get in free! Repping your old team swag is highly encouraged!
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