Smithville Christian High School

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Smithville Christian High School

About this event

Smithville Christian High School Presents: The Play that Goes Wrong

6488 Townline Rd

Smithville, ON L0R 2A0, Canada

Saturday, May 2: Student Rate (high school or younger)
$10

Please note: When completing your purchase,  there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee.  Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.


Doors Open 7 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2: Adult Advance Purchase
$12.50

Please note: When completing your purchase,  there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee.  Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.


Doors Open 7 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7: Student Rate (high school or younger)
$10

Please note: When completing your purchase,  there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee.  Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.


Doors Open 7 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7: Adult Advance Purchase
$12.50

Please note: When completing your purchase,  there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee.  Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.


Doors Open 7 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 8: Student Rate (high school or younger)
$10

Please note: When completing your purchase,  there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee.  Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.


Doors Open 7 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 8: Adult Advance Purchase
$12.50

Please note: When completing your purchase,  there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee.  Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.


Doors Open 7 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: Student Rate (high school or younger)
$10

Please note: When completing your purchase,  there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee.  Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.


Doors Open 7 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: Adult Advance Purchase
$12.50

Please note: When completing your purchase,  there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee.  Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.


Doors Open 7 p.m.

Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Add a donation for Smithville Christian High School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!