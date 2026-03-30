Smithville Christian High School Presents: The Play that Goes Wrong

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About this event
Please note: When completing your purchase, there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee. Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.
Doors Open 7 p.m.
Showtime 7:30 p.m.
Please note: When completing your purchase, there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee. Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.
Doors Open 7 p.m.
Showtime 7:30 p.m.
Please note: When completing your purchase, there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee. Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.
Doors Open 7 p.m.
Showtime 7:30 p.m.
Please note: When completing your purchase, there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee. Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.
Doors Open 7 p.m.
Showtime 7:30 p.m.
Please note: When completing your purchase, there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee. Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.
Doors Open 7 p.m.
Showtime 7:30 p.m.
Please note: When completing your purchase, there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee. Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.
Doors Open 7 p.m.
Showtime 7:30 p.m.
Please note: When completing your purchase, there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee. Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.
Doors Open 7 p.m.
Showtime 7:30 p.m.
Please note: When completing your purchase, there will be an option to opt out of the 15% Zeffy fee. Use the drop down box and select "other", enter "O", and then proceed to the payment method.
Doors Open 7 p.m.
Showtime 7:30 p.m.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!