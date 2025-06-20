Smithville Christian High School Yearbook Sponsorship

Size in inches
3.916 X 2.358
Size in picas
23p6 X 14p9
If we need to design your content, additional charges may apply.
Size in inches
3.916 X 5.083
Size in picas
23p6 X 30p6
Size in inches
8 X 5.083
Size in picas
48 X 30p6
Size in inches
8 X 10.333
Size in picas
48 X 62
Choose this option to send us a message with your questions about sizes, design, layout, etc, etc. If we can't answer, we will put you in touch with our partners who can.
Selecting this item and adding it to your cart will not incur additional costs at this time, but, depending on your needs, additional charges may apply.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing