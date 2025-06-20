Smithville Christian High School Yearbook Sponsorship

Business Card 1/8th Page
CA$75

Size in inches

3.916 X 2.358


Size in picas

23p6 X 14p9


If we need to design your content, additional charges may apply.

Quarter Page
CA$125

Size in inches

3.916 X 5.083


Size in picas

23p6 X 30p6


If we need to design your content, additional charges may apply.

Half Page
CA$225

Size in inches

8 X 5.083


Size in picas

48 X 30p6


If we need to design your content, additional charges may apply.

Full Page
CA$400

Size in inches

8 X 10.333


Size in picas

48 X 62


If we need to design your content, additional charges may apply.

I'm in but I'm not sure! item
I'm in but I'm not sure!
free

Choose this option to send us a message with your questions about sizes, design, layout, etc, etc. If we can't answer, we will put you in touch with our partners who can.

Design Help item
Design Help
free

Selecting this item and adding it to your cart will not incur additional costs at this time, but, depending on your needs, additional charges may apply.

