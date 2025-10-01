Hosted by

Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

About this event

Sober Party/Mocktail class

223 Carlton St.

Toronto, ON M5A 2L2, Canada

class + after-party (members)
$10

Enjoy the mocktail class and the after-party. This ticket includes 2 mocktails in the class and 2 complimentary mocktails/non-alcoholic drinks during the after-party. includes food during the class

Cocktail class+party (non member)
$20

Enjoy the mocktail class and the after-party. This ticket includes 2 mocktails in the class and 2 complimentary mocktails/non-alcoholic drinks during the after-party. includes food during the class

Add a donation for Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!