Rewired Recovery Foundation

Hosted by

Rewired Recovery Foundation

About this event

SoberFest

1089 Langford Pkwy

Victoria, BC V9B 4B4, Canada

General Admission
$55

Price includes stadium ticketing fee and all applicable taxes. This is the price starting April 2, 2026.

Family Pack
$155
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

CA$155 incl. all applicable stadium fees and taxes

Good for 2 adults + 2 youth ages 12 - 18, all day passes. Children 10 and under attend for free with the purchase of an adult ticket!

Youth 12-18
$28.35

CA$28.35 incl. all applicable taxes and stadium fees.

Children 11 and under attend for free with the purchase of an adult ticket! Looking for a bundle? Look at our Family 4 Pack option.

Children 11 & Under – Free Admission
Pay what you can

Children 11 & Under – Free Admission

Children aged 11 and under may attend SoberFest for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

We welcome voluntary donations to support SoberFest, our mission and to offset the stadium fees.

General Admission
$55

Scott Monk Fan Club Tickets

Add a donation for Rewired Recovery Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!