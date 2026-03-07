About this event
Price includes stadium ticketing fee and all applicable taxes. This is the price starting April 2, 2026.
CA$155 incl. all applicable stadium fees and taxes
Good for 2 adults + 2 youth ages 12 - 18, all day passes. Children 10 and under attend for free with the purchase of an adult ticket!
CA$28.35 incl. all applicable taxes and stadium fees.
Children 11 and under attend for free with the purchase of an adult ticket! Looking for a bundle? Look at our Family 4 Pack option.
Children 11 & Under – Free Admission
Children aged 11 and under may attend SoberFest for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
We welcome voluntary donations to support SoberFest, our mission and to offset the stadium fees.
Scott Monk Fan Club Tickets
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