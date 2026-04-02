Société MGD voting membership

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About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
Help support MGD in funding bigger events! and vote!!!!!! and pay it forward in the form of paying for multiple memberships! we thank you eternally!!!!!!!!!!
Valid until April 6, 2027
(Standard membership)
Allows you to vote for MGD motions, and help shape the future of MGD! Your membership is greatly appreciated and will allow for bigger and better events!!
Valid until April 6, 2027
This ticket allows you to vote, and is intended for students, those suffering hardship, or other issues.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!