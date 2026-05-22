Living Soil and its Role in Climate Resilience

The soil beneath our feet is often overlooked as nothing more than dirt. But what separates soil from mere dirt is the life within it – there can be billions of microorganisms living in a teaspoon of healthy soil. Understanding the functions of the soil and the ecosystem services that healthy soils provide is crucial to fostering greater appreciation for them.





This is important as the urgency to protect and restore soils is increasing as climate change combined with industrial agricultural practices and unsustainable land management continue to degrade soils worldwide.





This interactive presentation will help participants understand how carbon moves through the atmosphere, plants, and soil, and the key role of soil microorganisms in sequestering carbon, mitigating climate change, and ensuring the long-term resilience of agriculture.





Then, they will deepen their knowledge by playing part of the Living Soils Workshop, a game designed to help participants “get their hands dirty” diving into the topic of soil. They will come away with an understanding of which agricultural practices harm soil and the alternatives that exist to transform agriculture into one of the greatest climate solutions at our disposal.