Maisons de la paix

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Maisons de la paix

About this event

Benefit Evening 2026

Golf parcours du Cerf 2500 Bd Fernand-Lafontaine

Longueuil, QC J4N 1M5, Canada

General Admission
$175

Enjoy a cocktail dinner for a good cause! The ticket includes a $85 tax receipt, a free drink, and access to event activities.

15-Ticket Package (IMPACT LEADER)
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

By choosing the 15-ticket package, save $375! You will receive 2 free bottles and an exclusive corporate gift. We will offer you special recognition and visibility throughout the event. A tax receipt will be provided.

10-Ticket Package (EXCELLENCE)
$1,550
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

By choosing the 10-ticket package, save $200! You will receive 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for all). A tax receipt will be provided.

5-Ticket Package (SOLIDARITY)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

By choosing the 5-ticket package, save $75! You will receive 1 free drink. A tax receipt will be provided.

Sponsorship Presenting Partner (1 available)
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

By becoming our presenting partner for the evening: 6 tickets included, tax receipt, 2 additional free drinks (in addition to the drink included for all). Exclusive visibility and VIP gift.

WELCOME Cocktail Sponsorship (2 available)
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

By becoming our welcome cocktail sponsor for the evening: 4 tickets included, tax receipt, 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for everyone). Exclusive visibility.

Fine Bites Sponsorship (4 available)
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

By becoming our fine bites sponsor of the evening: 2 tickets included, tax receipt, 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for everyone). Exclusive visibility.

Memory Makers Sponsorship (1 available)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

By becoming our memory makers sponsor of the evening: 2 tickets included, tax receipt, 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for everyone). Exclusive visibility.

Virtual Auction Sponsorship (1 available)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

By becoming our virtual auction sponsor of the evening: 2 tickets included, tax receipt, 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for everyone). Exclusive visibility.

Friend of the House Sponsorship (unlimited)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

By becoming our friend of the house sponsor for the evening: 2 tickets included, tax receipt. Exclusive visibility.

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