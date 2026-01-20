Benefit Evening 2026

About this event
Longueuil, QC J4N 1M5, Canada
Enjoy a cocktail dinner for a good cause! The ticket includes a $85 tax receipt, a free drink, and access to event activities.
By choosing the 15-ticket package, save $375! You will receive 2 free bottles and an exclusive corporate gift. We will offer you special recognition and visibility throughout the event. A tax receipt will be provided.
By choosing the 10-ticket package, save $200! You will receive 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for all). A tax receipt will be provided.
By choosing the 5-ticket package, save $75! You will receive 1 free drink. A tax receipt will be provided.
By becoming our presenting partner for the evening: 6 tickets included, tax receipt, 2 additional free drinks (in addition to the drink included for all). Exclusive visibility and VIP gift.
By becoming our welcome cocktail sponsor for the evening: 4 tickets included, tax receipt, 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for everyone). Exclusive visibility.
By becoming our fine bites sponsor of the evening: 2 tickets included, tax receipt, 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for everyone). Exclusive visibility.
By becoming our memory makers sponsor of the evening: 2 tickets included, tax receipt, 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for everyone). Exclusive visibility.
By becoming our virtual auction sponsor of the evening: 2 tickets included, tax receipt, 1 additional free drink (in addition to the drink included for everyone). Exclusive visibility.
By becoming our friend of the house sponsor for the evening: 2 tickets included, tax receipt. Exclusive visibility.
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