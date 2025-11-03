Soirée bénéfice 2026 - Fondation Mères avec pouvoir

This purchase includes 8 tickets. Payment method by check or bank transfer. We will send you the tickets by email after your purchase. You will receive a tax receipt whose value remains to be determined.
This purchase includes 8 tickets. Payment method by check or bank transfer. We will send you the tickets by email after your purchase. You will receive a tax receipt whose value remains to be determined.
1 table VIP (8 tickets)
$9,000
This purchase includes 8 tickets and a privileged location in the room. Payment method by check or bank transfer. We will send you the tickets by email after your purchase. You will receive a tax receipt whose value remains to be determined.
This purchase includes 8 tickets and a privileged location in the room. Payment method by check or bank transfer. We will send you the tickets by email after your purchase. You will receive a tax receipt whose value remains to be determined.
GOLD Partner
$20,000
This sponsorship includes 10 tickets. Payment method by check or bank transfer preferred. To learn more about the sponsorship plan, contact Linda Brunel at [email protected]
This sponsorship includes 10 tickets. Payment method by check or bank transfer preferred. To learn more about the sponsorship plan, contact Linda Brunel at [email protected]
SILVER Partner
$15,000
This sponsorship includes 8 tickets. Payment method by check or bank transfer preferred. To learn more about the sponsorship plan, contact Linda Brunel at [email protected]
This sponsorship includes 8 tickets. Payment method by check or bank transfer preferred. To learn more about the sponsorship plan, contact Linda Brunel at [email protected]
BRONZE Partner
$7,500
This purchase does not include tickets. Payment method by check or bank transfer preferred. To learn more about the sponsorship plan, contact Linda Brunel at [email protected]
This purchase does not include tickets. Payment method by check or bank transfer preferred. To learn more about the sponsorship plan, contact Linda Brunel at [email protected]
Billet individuel
$900
Cet achat comprend un billet.
Cet achat comprend un billet.
Add a donation for Fondation Meres Avec Pouvoir
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