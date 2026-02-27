Soirée bénéfice du BAL 2026 / Tarif OSL

The ticket entitles you to a tax receipt of $150. Under the honorary presidency of Jean-François Longchamps and hosted by Jasmin Hains, enjoy 10 gourmet stations, music and circus performances, a live auction, and other surprises.
The ticket entitles you to a tax receipt of $150. Under the honorary presidency of Jean-François Longchamps and hosted by Jasmin Hains, enjoy 10 gourmet stations, music and circus performances, a live auction, and other surprises.
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