Intemporelle Benefit Evening 2026

Here’s a preview of the 4-course menu that will be served. Please note: if the main course is not suitable, a vegetarian option will be available.

• 1st course: Butternut velouté, olive crumble, herb oil, croutons

• 2nd course: House-made foie gras torchon, apricot chutney, pepper blend, toasted brioche

• 3rd course: Pan-seared cod, root vegetable purée and crisps, beurre Nantais with fish caviar

Vegetarian option: Gnocchi, sweet potato purée, truffle cream, parmesan shavings, arugula

• 4th course: Vanilla crème brûlée