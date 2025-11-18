Intemporelle Benefit Evening 2026

355 Boul. De Maisonneuve Ouest

Montreal, QC H3A 1L6, Canada

Intemporelle
$60,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Here’s a preview of the 4-course menu that will be served. Please note: if the main course is not suitable, a vegetarian option will be available.

• 1st course: Butternut velouté, olive crumble, herb oil, croutons

• 2nd course: House-made foie gras torchon, apricot chutney, pepper blend, toasted brioche

• 3rd course: Pan-seared cod, root vegetable purée and crisps, beurre Nantais with fish caviar

Vegetarian option: Gnocchi, sweet potato purée, truffle cream, parmesan shavings, arugula

• 4th course: Vanilla crème brûlée

Principal
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Major
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Partner
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Supporter
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

I would like to donate an item for the Evening's auction
Free
