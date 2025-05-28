Centre d'aide aux familles latino américaines

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Centre d'aide aux familles latino américaines

About this event

Benefit Evening – Passing the Torch

7550 Boul Henri-Bourassa E

Montréal-Est, QC H1E 3S3, Canada

Individual Ticket
$125
Includes: • Entry to the Pass the Torch benefit evening • 5 course gourmet meal • Wine served at the table • Access to the coffee bar • Animations, surprises, music and touching moments 📍 Renaissance Banquet Center 📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025 – 6:00 PM 📌 7550, boul. Henri-Bourassa East, Montreal Receipt for tax purposes available. All profits will support the Lullaby Life program.
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