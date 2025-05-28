Benefit Evening – Passing the Torch

Includes:
• Entry to the Pass the Torch benefit evening
• 5 course gourmet meal
• Wine served at the table
• Access to the coffee bar
• Animations, surprises, music and touching moments
📍 Renaissance Banquet Center
📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025 – 6:00 PM
📌 7550, boul. Henri-Bourassa East, Montreal
Receipt for tax purposes available. All profits will support the Lullaby Life program.
Includes:
• Entry to the Pass the Torch benefit evening
• 5 course gourmet meal
• Wine served at the table
• Access to the coffee bar
• Animations, surprises, music and touching moments
📍 Renaissance Banquet Center
📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025 – 6:00 PM
📌 7550, boul. Henri-Bourassa East, Montreal
Receipt for tax purposes available. All profits will support the Lullaby Life program.
Add a donation for Centre d'aide aux familles latino américaines
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