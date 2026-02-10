Wrestling event against homophobia and transphobia 2026

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About this event
Access to standing area and reduced mobility zone
Fee : 25$
GST : 1.25$
QST : 2.50$
Same access than the General Admission, reserved for people under 14 years old
Fee: 15$
GST: 0,75$
QST: 1,50$We give ourselves the right to ask for a piece of ID
Access to VIP area (with seats)
Fee : 50$
GST : 2.50$
QST: 5$
You want to contribute more to the Alliance's mission but cannot attend the event? Get this symbolic ticket WITHOUT POSSIBILITY TO ATTEND THE EVENT
$
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