Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

Hosted by

Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

About this event

Wrestling event against homophobia and transphobia 2026

801 4e Rue

Québec, QC G1J 2T7, Canada

General Admission
$28.75

Access to standing area and reduced mobility zone


Fee : 25$

GST : 1.25$

QST : 2.50$

Under 14 Admission
$17.25

Same access than the General Admission, reserved for people under 14 years old


Fee: 15$

GST: 0,75$

QST: 1,50$

We give ourselves the right to ask for a piece of ID
VIP Admission
$57.50

Access to VIP area (with seats)


Fee : 50$

GST : 2.50$

QST: 5$

Symbolic Ticket
Pay what you can

You want to contribute more to the Alliance's mission but cannot attend the event? Get this symbolic ticket WITHOUT POSSIBILITY TO ATTEND THE EVENT

Add a donation for Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

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