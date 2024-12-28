SOS Memorial Unveiling & SOS Events

Hosted by
There is no charge to attend, however we appreciate your registration to ensure we are prepared for your arrival with chairs, water etc.
After the ceremony there will be a FREE Hot Dog & Hamburger BBQ. Please register to be given your coupon!
A Fundraiser for The Veterans Association Food Bank.
Drive out to Blueberry Mountain and view the Community Military and History Walk.Before we leave BBM, we draw a ticket - if it is yours, we ask you to answer a trivia question from that Military History and Community walkway to win a Veterans Association Food Bank prize package valued at a minimum of $100. All proceeds to the VAFB Grande Prairie
6:30 PM - Midnight Dinner, Speakers + Fellowship to follow.
Any funds raises support Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre
From out of town? Our Host Hotel is the Sandman Inn - Room Special - Rate $115 + Taxes - Booking Code - VMG - Soldiers of Suicide. Sandman Inn - 9805 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 0R6 Phone: (780) 513-5555
$
