Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

Hosted by

Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

About this event

SOS Memorial Unveiling & SOS Events

10121 93 St

Grande Prairie, AB T8V 1Y1, Canada

11 AM - Commemoration Ceremony
Free

There is no charge to attend, however we appreciate your registration to ensure we are prepared for your arrival with chairs, water etc.

12:00 Noon - Saturday BBQ
Free

After the ceremony there will be a FREE Hot Dog & Hamburger BBQ. Please register to be given your coupon!

1:30 PM - Military History Tour
$20

A Fundraiser for The Veterans Association Food Bank.

Drive out to Blueberry Mountain and view the Community Military and History Walk.Before we leave BBM, we draw a ticket - if it is yours, we ask you to answer a trivia question from that Military History and Community walkway to win a Veterans Association Food Bank prize package valued at a minimum of $100. All proceeds to the VAFB Grande Prairie

Saturday - Dinner, Speakers + Music
$60

6:30 PM - Midnight Dinner, Speakers + Fellowship to follow.

Any funds raises support Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre

HOTEL ROOMS
Free

From out of town? Our Host Hotel is the Sandman Inn - Room Special - Rate $115 + Taxes - Booking Code - VMG - Soldiers of Suicide. Sandman Inn - 9805 100 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 0R6 Phone: (780) 513-5555

Add a donation for Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!