Soul of Sumud's Silent Auction

The Martyr (or “Al Shaheed”) | Ibn Ibrahim
This piece arises from reflections on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the aggression across the broader region, and the countless martyrs who have ascended in the face of Zionist barbarity, enabled by the United States and its war industry. Witnessing these atrocities alongside the fight for liberation compels one to reflect on the courage of those who struggle for justice.
It is meant to honour and remember Shaheed Hajj Malik El-Shabazz (Malcolm X) for his unwavering stand against the American tyrants who sustain a global system of exploitation and genocide.
Bearing Witness | Rima Noureddine
This work is a collection of four pieces of pinched sculptures made from clay.
Pinching is a simple technique our ancestors used to shape clay with their fingers to document, create and convey their histories into ours. Clay comes from the land, and with clay, we connect our bodies to the clay body and the land. Pinch by pinch, I continue to reflect on what it means to be an active witness to the genocide in Palestine. These sculptures are my way of processing the act of witnessing the unbearable violence enacted on Palestine- the Land and its People. The resulting objects are symbols of offerings of hope for the imaginable sacrifices for freedom and liberation. Like clay that survived time, Palestine is here to stay. Bearing witness is an act of honouring the Land and its People. I hope these sculptures invite the viewer to reflect on how they process their grief in ways that connect them to community and land.
Rou7elrpu7 | Tala Abunuwar @Kittaba
I started 2 paintings about Reem and her grandfather and every time I started working on them I would cry and switch to something else! No painting can capture the emotions we felt seeing this amazing playful, kind, spirited man playing with his dead granddaughter with a smile as if she was just born! As if he sees beyond this dimension and is welcoming her birth in heaven. I never got to meet any of my grandparents but if I had a grandfather I would want him to be like him! He is a role model to every man! Thank you Grandfather for renewing our faith and helping us see beyond this world! You filled our souls with love and hope and our world with perception! Can’t get you out of my head and you're in my prayers always! #gazaisfree Thank you for #freeingoursouls
Starry Olive- Part 1 | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
A vibrant night sky swirls with blues and radiant yellows, inspired by Starry Night, above the ancient hills of Palestine and the precious olive tree. At the corner stands a majestic olive tree, bathed in celestial light, embodying resilience and heritage. The rolling hills, dotted with shadowy groves and houses, stretch into the horizon, grounding the scene in the land's timeless beauty. The stars above seem to dance harmoniously with the olive trees, symbolizing the enduring connection between the earth and the cosmos. This fusion of movement and stillness captures the spirit and soul of Palestine's landscape.
Palestine Map/Kuffiyeh- " Key to the homeland" | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
I drew everything that came to my mind when I thought "Palestine". At the center is the map of an embroidered Palestine in shades of vibrant red, behind it the iconic black-and-white pattern of the kuffiyeh, symbolizes Palestinian resilience and identity. The olive branch represents peace and the deep cultural connection to olive trees as a symbol of life and heritage. A large vintage key, weathered but continues to be strong, symbolizes the right of return and memories of homes lost in the 1948 Nakba; a key etched in my memory from my childhood, and my grandmother's stories.
The Olive Tree With Kuffiyeh- "Roots of Resistance" | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
At the heart of the painting, an ancient olive tree stands tall, its branches extending outward and behind it, the iconic black-and-white kuffiyeh, symbolizing strength and unity. The roots dig deep into the earth and the kuffiyeh flows like a river around the tree, symbolizing hope, resilience and continuity.
Girl with key "Keeper of the key" | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
I remembered stories about the key told by my tita. It symbolized hope and I held on to the stories very closely. I imagined a young Palestinian girl standing in the foreground, holding an antique key tightly in her hands. The key, weathered and heavy with history, symbolizes the home her family was forced to leave in 1948. She wears a traditional embroidered Palestinian thobe, with the black-and-white kuffiyeh draped over her hair, reflecting her identity and resilience.
"Guardian of the Grove" | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
Keeper of the grove, where roots hold secrets and wings carry dreams…
The drawing depicts a majestic, ancient olive tree at the heart of a glowing grove, its gnarled trunk radiating strength and wisdom. Surrounding the tree is an ethereal figure, the Guardian. This one was inspired when I thought about something that would "watch over the olive trees". Birds, being free to fly where they want, were my inspiration.
Olive tree "Roots of Resilience” |Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
An olive tree, swirling with dynamic lines and colors symbolizing strength and endurance. The tree’s roots intertwine with vibrant, layered colours, conveying a deep connection to history, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the land.
Olive branch "Branch of hope" | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
The painting showcases a single olive branch, gracefully extending across the page, its silvery-green leaves shimmering with soft light. The branch appears suspended in space, set against a textured background of muted earth tones that evoke both the soil of the land and the sky at dusk. Inspired by the simplicity, I wanted to draw attention to the timeless beauty and profound symbolism of the olive branch as a universal emblem of harmony, peace and endurance.
Dome of the Rock "The Golden Dome" | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
Inspired by the beauty of the Dome of the Rock, this is my abstract take. Drawn by stories and a longing to one day visit. In this abstract representation of the Dome of the Rock, bold, sweeping strokes of gold, blue, and deep ochre swirl together, evoking the sacredness and mystery of the site. The abstract lines and shapes flow outward, mimicking the movement of prayer and the spiritual energy that radiates. Fragmented, geometric patterns on the building hint at the intricate mosaics and architectural beauty and the overall composition speaks to the timeless connection between the city, faith, and the divine.
“Dana’s future” | Fedaa Boqaileh @Olivetreeart85
This one is special to me, this is inspired by my curly-haired 8-year-old daughter, picturing her in the future, continuing to wear her Palestinian thobe, holding on to her identity and overlooking the olive groves. I thought of a free Palestine, where my daughter was able to go, visit and finally be free to cherish the land of her ancestors.
Mohammad Musallam
Born in Gaza in 1974, Mohammad Musallam holds a Ph.D. in Art Philosophy, he taught drawing, painting, and the history of Palestinian art at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Al-Aqsa University in Gaza.
He is a researcher in Palestinian visual arts, where he presented his master's and Ph.D. in visual arts in Palestine. His artworks are exhibited personally and in groups in Palestine and abroad. He is currently devoting his time to his artwork and resides in Toronto, Canada. He is an interdisciplinary artist who creates abstract paintings, performances, installations, and video art, where audiences can engage with objects, different materials, and technologies to explore topics such as freedom of movement, peace, and liberty. In his artworks, he uses materials inspired and taken from the local environment to express issues extremely concisely and with immense expressive energy. In his paintings, he uses numerous materials and techniques presented in the abstract form whether it is figurative or non-figurative that signifies the concept of the artwork. Musallam believes in simple and brief ideas taken or inspired by his daily surroundings.
"Collective Grief, Collective Hope, Collective Love | Mikko Frikko
Overwhelmed with grief, our collective heartbreak reminds us there is love. Overwhelmed with sorrow, our collective tears remind us of the importance of watering seeds of hope. Resilience is the only way. Steadfast in solidarity, Palestine will be free <3
Art Is Resistance | DannaOray
Be it through showing beauty amidst horror, supporting an idea, or even supporting the horrors themselves. Art is thought-provoking and emotionally challenging at times and that is needed now more than ever.
Art Is Resistance | DannaOray
Be it through showing beauty amidst horror, supporting an idea, or even supporting the horrors themselves. Art is thought-provoking and emotionally challenging at times and that is needed now more than ever.
The Roots of Palestine | Raghad Azzam - Sticks & Stones Studio
Amidst ongoing destruction, Palestinians continue to rise, resist, and endure. Created with pressed flowers, this piece symbolizes the strength to grow and bloom despite hardship, reflecting the resilience of the Palestinian people.
“Reimagining Identity and Resilience Through Art” | Armin Haab
This series of lithographs by Armin Haab highlights the transformative power of art. Using the iconic image of Twiggy, Haab employs diverse printmaking techniques to explore themes of identity, resilience, and reinvention. These themes resonate deeply with the Palestinian struggle, as they reflect the creative persistence of a people navigating immense challenges while preserving their culture and humanity. Haab’s work invites us to see beyond borders and recognize the shared threads of the human experience
No Justice No Peace | Hina Masood
No Justice, No Peace, captures the fractured essence of peace through the image of a golden peace symbol, shattered to its core by the struggle for justice in Palestine. The delicate fragments of stone and dirt, scattered across the canvas, embody the harsh reality that without a free Palestine, the ideal of peace remains an unattainable mirage. In this striking piece, Masood reflects the unyielding resilience of the Palestinian people—echoing the spirit of Sumud—where true peace can only emerge through unwavering resistance and the pursuit of justice.
Her Dance, Their Roots | Hina Masood
This painting portrays a Palestinian woman dancing in a red dress, her head adorned with shimmering jewels that catch the light like fragments of history. Pink sparkles scatter from her hands, symbolizing the quiet magic of joy and defiance, even in the shadow of struggle. The olive tree beside her and the vast blue sky are witnesses to a moment of dignity and connection, celebrating the unshakable bond between people and land. This work speaks to sumud—not as stoic endurance, but as a dynamic, living force.
Bleeding Heart | Kassandra Gomez @ThatGirlKass
Hands hold a heart that bleeds gold, symbolizing the people of Gaza whose lives are marked by loss yet are defined by an enduring will for justice. The gold bleeding from the heart serves as a stark reminder of the preciousness of life, while also confronting the harsh reality that hope cannot thrive in the absence of freedom. With this work, Gomez captures the rawness of struggle—not as a tragedy to be admired, but as a call to action, urging us to recognize the fight for justice as an essential path to true peace.
The Woman Who Will Return | Kassandra Gomez @ThatGirlKass
Kassandra Gomez’s painting depicts a woman from Gaza holding the key to her lost home—a quiet yet powerful symbol of memory, resistance, and the right to return. Rooted by the olive trees beside her, she embodies a connection to the land that transcends borders and time. Her gaze is not one of surrender but of unwavering hope, reflecting the spirit of sumud as both a personal and collective act of resilience.
Gaza Starring Night | Mónica Ramírez
Rehanna Khan
These paintings were donated for an art fundraiser I co-hosted in 2016 to support aid and relief in Syria. The remaining pieces, created by myself and collected from friends, aim to raise funds for those in need, especially in occupied and war-torn regions. This abstract red painting, with its bold, chaotic strokes, reflects the emotional depth of Sumud—a powerful expression of resilience and resistance amidst ongoing hardship.
Hourglass | Rhumessa Ahmad @shots.by.rhumessa
"This piece aims to emphasize the immediacy of the situation in Gaza. The pictures display an hourglass as it runs out then reverses. In the history books, we’ll be shown the before and after. Hands carrying hopes and dreams, then the abrupt barren landscape. They'll quantify the number of years, have children memorize the dates, and do everything to erase the severity of the agony that was faced every second. But it hasn't reached that point yet. As insane as it is that it's been a year, the seconds tick on, we watch each grain of sand falling, and the suffering is still happening. Yet despair is not for us. Faith has power. Faith is hope. Who could endure 1 and 76 years of this--only those who know death is not the end. Whether in this life or the next, the hourglass will reverse, and the empty hands will be overflowed with reward for their resilience. May our efforts to help those who suffer be enough for us, so we don't meet the oppressed in shame at the time when they will live like kings. May God have mercy on us, accept what we could do, and forgive all we could not. May we all be free, in this life and the next."
Palestinian Sunbird with Poppy and Peregrine Feather: From the River to the Sea 2024 | Andy Tom Hunter @andytomhunter
This image combines a painting of a Palestinian Sunbird (the state bird of Palestine) feeding on a poppy, the stem of which is a blue river flowing into the sea. The composition emphasizes return, infinity, and repetition. The work is mounted and framed in yellow cedar (an acknowledgement of Lebanon). The work includes quotes from Walt Whitman, Mahmoud Darwish Dr. REFAAT Al-Areer, and The Feather of a Red-tailed Hawk. The Palestinian Sunbird was declared the national bird of Palestine in 2015 after the Israeli occupation authorities tried to change its name in their continuing efforts to erase Palestinian identity.
No More Farewells | Janette Rojas @janetteartdog
Janette Rojas is a portrait painter from the GTA. Over the past year, she has dedicated her art practice to amplifying Palestinian voices and to sharing their stories through her artwork. Based on an image by photojournalist Belal Khaled, whose documentation of the suffering and resistance of his people in Gaza inspired artists worldwide to reproduce his emotional photographs into paintings. This is one such image, it depicts the immense grief and loss in the moment of saying goodbye to a loved one so dear to you that it is hard to let go.
From the River to the Sea | Janette Rojas @janetteartdog
Is a call for human rights and freedoms and for peaceful coexistence. Palestine will be free.
The Next Time You See A Poppy, think of Palestine. 🇵🇸 Red, green, black and white, it is the national flower of the people of Palestine. The next time you see a poppy, think of Palestine. Poppies flourish abundantly all over the land of Palestine, returning even after the land has been poisoned or bombarded by the occupying forces. The poppy is a persistent reminder of Palestinians connection the their land. The next time you see a poppy, think of Palestine. The red of the petals are emblematic of the blood that has been shed throughout the years since the Nakba. The blood spilled over the past 400 days being no exception. The next time you see a poppy, think of Palestine. The poppy is a reminder that the world has made a commitment to never let the horrors of the Holocaust repeat ever again. ‘Never again’ must mean ‘never again to anyone’. The next time you see a poppy, think of Palestine. Ignoring the Palestinian holocaust while claiming ‘lest we forget’ is doing a disservice to all those who sacrificed their lives to end a holocaust years ago. The next time you see a poppy, do not forget Palestine, they have been begging the world to listen. | Janette Rojas @janetteartdog
The Nakba Never Ended the Colonizer Lied | Janette Rojas @janetteartdog
This moving image of displacement reminds me of a patchwork quilt, each patch intended to hold every single family member safe and comforted, of pieces of a family's life held together on a single cart, piled up high and protected by the family's elder. As the second winter approaches this image reminds me of the important bond of every single family member and reminds me to do anything we can to help families survive another winter.
Don’t Stop Talkin’ | Emmy Tran @emmytran
Painted @wizard_bisan1 as a tribute to her bravery and resilience as she provides us with critical on-the-ground reporting. Thinking of all the Palestinian journalists lately. Thank you for your work. Don’t stop talking about Palestine.
Ancestral Pain
Resistance Is The Deepest Form Of Love 2023 | Areej Kaoud أريج قاعود @Areejkaoud
I created this artwork and wrote this phrase from a place of deep frustration that the world seemed to have forgotten that resistance is all love at the core. I am arguing it is not a mere kind of love, but it is the deepest form as it is immediately protective, selfless, rooted and collective. This kind of love precedes romantic love for another and is rooted in the reality of belonging to a land, a family and ancestors who passed down the responsibility to care and protect what gifted us the sentiment of belonging in the first place.
Mixed Media On Vintage Paper | Tala Abunuwar @Kittaba
Pressed Flower Art | Zizi Rustom. Canadian botanical artist, residing in Malaysia. Lover of crafts and handiwork. @PetalTogether
Created from actual flowers and leaves. This piece is created from foliage that have been dried and pressed by hand. Most are wild picks from the city of Kuala Lumpur with a combination of things from the flower shop. This is not a print or digital recreation. The pressed plants are glued on white, 300gsm textured cardstock paper. Colours of some flowers and most leaves will change over time so it is best to hang away from direct sunlight. Shape and texture of all presses will remain. Art is delicate and must be handled with care.
"What We Carry" | Katya Belilovsky
A person steadies themselves on a ladder while the other gazes outward, their figures framed by olive trees. They stand not as labourers but as keepers of a land etched into their being, balancing between heritage and an uncertain future.
"Roots of Defiance" | Katya Belilovsky
A man grips an uprooted olive tree, his stance firm against a barren backdrop, symbolizing both loss and unyielding resistance.
Art work name: Make Humus not Wall
Elevate your space with our vibrant and expressive Poster art print from an original. Showcasing a powerful collage. A young Palestinian girl embraces freedom against the backdrop of the iconic Dome of the Rock in the Holy Land. This art piece also features poignant script from The Wall in Palestine “Make Hummus not Wall” and the heartfelt Arabic declaration, “I choose you, my Homeland.” Specifications: • Printed on high-quality poster paper. • Paper has luxurious feel. • Paper has a natural-white, matte finish. • Archival inks ensure vibrant and long-lasting colors. •High printing quality guarantees exceptional clarity and precision • Artist signature “Mira Khatib” is part of the print.
A Testament to Hope
Portrait Artist Naomi @Printedbynaomi
Intifada + Sumud | Zakera @calligraphybyzakera
resistance + resilience, uprising + steadfastness, collective movement + perseverance.
I N T I F A D A represents the outward, collective struggle, similar to the placement of this word in my painting - the calligraphy that is more apparent. S U M U D symbolizes the inner, enduring spirit of the people - placed inside the word I N T I F A D A. These two words represent both active resistance and the steadfast determination to persist. Together evoking a deep meaningful message of a powerful movement.
Hope & Faith | Zakera @calligraphybyzakera
Hiraeth 02 Acrylic On Canvas | Kimberly Hoang @papercutsq
Kimberly Hoang is a Vietnamese-American multidisciplinary artist based in Toronto. She is drawn to creating artwork that embraces the vulnerability embedded in everyday moments, memories, and identity. Through her work, she hopes to spark a bit more compassion and joy in the world. Inspired by the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Gaza, where families sit amidst the rubble of their homes and the fractured remnants of their lives. This piece stands as a testament to the strength and spirit of the Palestinian people against overwhelming [email protected] | kimberlyh0ang.myportfolio.com
This is Bisan from Gaza and I am Still Alive | Janette Rojas @janetteartdog
Bisan’s courage and journalistic steadfastness has won the hearts of millions worldwide. She has shown the world through her bare honesty and integrity in journalism, through multiple displacements, the conditions and resilience of Palestinians living through a genocide.
Teardrop | Kaoutar Taghi @the_kreativ_pit
This piece is a visual confrontation of grief, loss, and resilience. The reinforced net evokes the imagery of a chain-link fence, symbolizing both the barriers and the entrapment experienced by displaced people in Gaza. Suspended against a stark white background, the fence alludes to confinement amidst the unattainable ideal of freedom and purity. A teardrop of blood streaks down, smearing the white surface, a visceral reminder of the violence and loss that saturates daily life for many in Gaza. The stark contrast between the unblemished white and the vivid red is deliberate—forcing the viewer to grapple with the rawness of pain against the backdrop of a world that often turns a blind eye. The smear disrupts the pristine surface, illustrating how the trauma of war and displacement cannot simply be ignored or erased. This piece serves as a call to action and reflection. It embodies the struggle and humanity of those whose lives are marked by suffering, urging us to confront their stories and resist the privilege of indifference.
Golden framed paintings (pair)
Twiggy series set
"Entre Dans" by Erik Bersou
Coloured Etching
Flower Etching - by Unknown
Dated 1650
Al-Ikhlas
Veins of Resistance
Htte Colective
Echoes of Resilence
Htte Collective
AB
Arabic Calligraphy
Donated by Nuruben
@2hasssans
US size 8.5 womens air force 1s
Palestine always was, always is, and always will be.
This piece is about representing at the top of our lungs, proudly and unapologetically the unbreakable permanence of Palestine and it's people. Existence is resistance.
From the river to the sea, Palestine will be FREE!
Humblebee tattoo $750 certificate
By Monica Ramírez
