Soul of Sumud's Silent Auction

Hourglass | Rhumessa Ahmad @shots.by.rhumessa "This piece aims to emphasize the immediacy of the situation in Gaza. The pictures display an hourglass as it runs out then reverses. In the history books, we’ll be shown the before and after. Hands carrying hopes and dreams, then the abrupt barren landscape. They'll quantify the number of years, have children memorize the dates, and do everything to erase the severity of the agony that was faced every second. But it hasn't reached that point yet. As insane as it is that it's been a year, the seconds tick on, we watch each grain of sand falling, and the suffering is still happening. Yet despair is not for us. Faith has power. Faith is hope. Who could endure 1 and 76 years of this--only those who know death is not the end. Whether in this life or the next, the hourglass will reverse, and the empty hands will be overflowed with reward for their resilience. May our efforts to help those who suffer be enough for us, so we don't meet the oppressed in shame at the time when they will live like kings. May God have mercy on us, accept what we could do, and forgive all we could not. May we all be free, in this life and the next."

