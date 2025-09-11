soma anima arts (Kinesis Dance Society)'s Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $750
Original Acrylic on canvas by Sean O’Flynn. 1x4 feet.
Sean is a Dublin-born Canadian painter, past coal miner, Oxford University graduate, teacher, proprietor of Oscar’s Art Books for 25 years, and now a trainee cook.
Sean has been creating abstract art for over 40 years. His work reflects his passion for colour.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $450
Original painting on paper (12"x15"3/4) by renowned French artist Jacques Barry. Part of his L’Envers du Banal series.
Jacques Barry (1972-2025) is a French Visual Artist, who has been exposed in many different parts of the world: France & Europe, but also in the United States, Canada and Africa. If you are a soccer fan, maybe you've seen his famous Rhinocéros exposed in the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium during the soccer world cup in 1998. Fun fact: the dissemination of his artwork doesn't know boundaries, as three of his paintings went into space with astronaut Michel Tognini in 1999 and traveled 80 times around the Earth on board the Columbia space ship.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $500
Original oil on canvas (57"x32.5")by Maurice Meyer, in original frame.
Artist Maurice Meyer, born in 1936 in Memphis, demonstrated unusual artistic talent as a child. He went on to study art at the Memphis Art Academy, where he was intrigued by the realism found in Rembrandt's work.
The artist adopted Rembrandt's style by using tiny brush strokes to create fine details for what Meyer calls "traditional realism". Another technique utilized by painter Maurice Meyer is the use of direct and indirect light to highlight the natural luminescence of water.
After military service, the artist Maurice Meyer moved to California, where the dramatic coastal scenes inspired many of his seascapes and landscapes. The compositions are tightly focused, and his use of color brings great depth and detail into his work. Maurice Meyer seascapes for sale have been bought by many collectors, including ex-president Nixon, and comedian Bob Hope.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $450
Portrait of Elvis Presley by Victor Nowicky. Hand painted silk screen. Acrylic & Ink on paper. 28”x41”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
7 pcs stainless steel dinnerware set
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pair of Kids’ Tennis Shoes - Flexible and water repellent, these shoes are ideal for your child’s first adventures.
Materials
Outer sole of: 25.0% Styrene ethylene butadiene styrene, 25.0% Polypropylene, 50.0% Styrene butadiene styrene
Upper of: 40.0% Polyurethane, 60.0% Polyester
Lining and sock of: 40.0% Ethylene vinyl acetate, 60.0% Polyester
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $200
Just Climb Session for up to 6 Youths (two hour climbing session, includes rentals, 6-17 years old) at Hive Heights
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing