soma anima arts (Kinesis Dance Society)'s Silent Auction

Value: $500



Original oil on canvas (57"x32.5")by Maurice Meyer, in original frame.



Artist Maurice Meyer, born in 1936 in Memphis, demonstrated unusual artistic talent as a child. He went on to study art at the Memphis Art Academy, where he was intrigued by the realism found in Rembrandt's work.

The artist adopted Rembrandt's style by using tiny brush strokes to create fine details for what Meyer calls "traditional realism". Another technique utilized by painter Maurice Meyer is the use of direct and indirect light to highlight the natural luminescence of water.

After military service, the artist Maurice Meyer moved to California, where the dramatic coastal scenes inspired many of his seascapes and landscapes. The compositions are tightly focused, and his use of color brings great depth and detail into his work. Maurice Meyer seascapes for sale have been bought by many collectors, including ex-president Nixon, and comedian Bob Hope.