Hosted by

Zoe Kreye art studios

About this event

Somatic Art Workshop -May

2838 E Hastings St

Vancouver, BC V5K 5C5, Canada

workshop spot $60
$60

8 left!

Sliding scale $60–$80. Those who can pay at the higher end help make lower-cost spots possible.


workshop spot $70
$70

8 left!

Sliding scale $60–$80. Those who can pay at the higher end help make lower-cost spots possible.

workshop spot $80
$80

8 left!

Sliding scale $60–$80. Those who can pay at the higher end help make lower-cost spots possible.

Lunch add-on
$25

8 left!

*Optional Organic vegan Bento Box by Tama Organic Life — $25 (served at 1pm)


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