Somatic Art Workshop -May

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8 left!
Sliding scale $60–$80. Those who can pay at the higher end help make lower-cost spots possible.
8 left!
Sliding scale $60–$80. Those who can pay at the higher end help make lower-cost spots possible.
8 left!
Sliding scale $60–$80. Those who can pay at the higher end help make lower-cost spots possible.
8 left!
*Optional Organic vegan Bento Box by Tama Organic Life — $25 (served at 1pm)
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