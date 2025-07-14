SOMBA Tigers 9U Teams's 50/50 Raffle 2025

🎉 Get Ready to WIN BIG and Make a Difference! 🎉
Join our 50/50 Raffle and score a chance to take home 50% of the total jackpot — while the other half goes directly to support our amazing Penticton Tigers 9U Teams! 🐯⚾
Your ticket isn't just a shot at a big win — it's an investment in our young athletes and their journey. Every dollar you spend helps us fund travel, and
and unforgettable team experiences that shape future champions. 💪🏽💛
🎟️ Buy your tickets today and be part of something bigger than the prize!
✨ Every ticket counts. Every contribution matters.
🏆 Help us build a stronger team — and maybe score a win yourself!
Thank you for your support!
— SOMBA Tigers 9U Teams
🎉 Get Ready to WIN BIG and Make a Difference! 🎉
Join our 50/50 Raffle and score a chance to take home 50% of the total jackpot — while the other half goes directly to support our amazing Penticton Tigers 9U Teams! 🐯⚾
Your ticket isn't just a shot at a big win — it's an investment in our young athletes and their journey. Every dollar you spend helps us fund travel, and
and unforgettable team experiences that shape future champions. 💪🏽💛
🎟️ Buy your tickets today and be part of something bigger than the prize!
✨ Every ticket counts. Every contribution matters.
🏆 Help us build a stronger team — and maybe score a win yourself!
Thank you for your support!
— SOMBA Tigers 9U Teams
Ten Chances to Win
$20
🎉 Get Ready to WIN BIG and Make a Difference! 🎉
Join our 50/50 Raffle and score a chance to take home 50% of the total jackpot — while the other half goes directly to support our amazing Penticton Tigers 9U Teams! 🐯⚾
Your ticket isn't just a shot at a big win — it's an investment in our young athletes and their journey. Every dollar you spend helps us fund travel, and
and unforgettable team experiences that shape future champions. 💪🏽💛
🎟️ Buy your tickets today and be part of something bigger than the prize!
✨ Every ticket counts. Every contribution matters.
🏆 Help us build a stronger team — and maybe score a win yourself!
Thank you for your support!
— SOMBA Tigers 9U Teams
🎉 Get Ready to WIN BIG and Make a Difference! 🎉
Join our 50/50 Raffle and score a chance to take home 50% of the total jackpot — while the other half goes directly to support our amazing Penticton Tigers 9U Teams! 🐯⚾
Your ticket isn't just a shot at a big win — it's an investment in our young athletes and their journey. Every dollar you spend helps us fund travel, and
and unforgettable team experiences that shape future champions. 💪🏽💛
🎟️ Buy your tickets today and be part of something bigger than the prize!
✨ Every ticket counts. Every contribution matters.
🏆 Help us build a stronger team — and maybe score a win yourself!
Thank you for your support!
— SOMBA Tigers 9U Teams
Add a donation for SOMBA Tigers 9U Teams
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!