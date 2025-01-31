Something About Us《慧童》

IMPORTANT: You have the option to support the Zeffy platform with a contribution at checkout. If you prefer not to contribute, you can select “Other” and enter “0.” Please note that any contribution goes directly to Zeffy, not to The Assembly Market or the Toronto HK Club. 慧童 Something About Us Country / Region Hong Kong Year | 2024 Color | Color + B&W Length | 58 min Rating | 0+ * 第61屆金馬獎最佳紀錄短片提名 Teen Selection World Première 故事簡介Synopsis 九旬祖母因祖父文革被鬥，致使抑鬱纏身，甚至意外失去左手。《少年》導演任俠的家庭電影，赴廣東惠州拍攝多年未見的祖母與父親，既回溯斷手緣由，亦追尋半世紀前的動盪，如何或隱或顯地影響彼此。痛史從未遠去，伴隨往事的撥雲見日，屋內三代人的關係也漸漸改變。 Director Ren's grandmother suffered from depression during the Cultural Revolution as her husband was jailed and tortured. Although the Cultural Revolution ended almost half a century ago, the trauma left behind still affects three generations of this family.

