Songs of Dharwad

Seats are available on a first come first serve basis
Seats are available on a first come first serve basis
PREMIUM
$50
The first six rows will be reserved for this class
The first six rows will be reserved for this class
Group booking Regular tickets of 10
$200
Discounted tickets for group bookings of 10 tickets
Discounted tickets for group bookings of 10 tickets
Group booking Premium tickets of 10
$450
Discounted tickets for group bookings of Premium tickets of 10
Discounted tickets for group bookings of Premium tickets of 10
workshop with Pt. Kaivalya Kumar and Pt Subhen Chatterjee
$50
*Discover the Ragas, Bhajans, Abhangs, Vachanas.*
Next morning on April 6th 2025 at 10:30 am Pt Kaivalya Kumar will hold a workshop to address the student/ artist community with a special workshop on *Best of Riyaz*
BEST OF RIYAZ' a workshop by Pt.Kaivalya Kumar Gurav -A Lecture - Demo &
Pt. Subhen Chatterjee will conduct a workshop at 3.00 pm on 'RHYTHM APPRECIATION' Pt Subhen Chatterjee will hold the workshop on Tabla at 3.00 pm.
Please Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1jjhvmmhz-lpafUNZEc2vB6K6zQBf-zBv42VwpmcC9N8/edit
*$50 per person*
*Discover the Ragas, Bhajans, Abhangs, Vachanas.*
Next morning on April 6th 2025 at 10:30 am Pt Kaivalya Kumar will hold a workshop to address the student/ artist community with a special workshop on *Best of Riyaz*
BEST OF RIYAZ' a workshop by Pt.Kaivalya Kumar Gurav -A Lecture - Demo &
Pt. Subhen Chatterjee will conduct a workshop at 3.00 pm on 'RHYTHM APPRECIATION' Pt Subhen Chatterjee will hold the workshop on Tabla at 3.00 pm.
Please Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1jjhvmmhz-lpafUNZEc2vB6K6zQBf-zBv42VwpmcC9N8/edit
*$50 per person*
Workshop - Student/Seniors Special Price
$40
Special price for the workshop to students and Seniors.
Special price for the workshop to students and Seniors.
Add a donation for SRINGERI VIDYA BHARATI FOUNDATION, CANADA
$
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