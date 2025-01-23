SRINGERI VIDYA BHARATI FOUNDATION, CANADA

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SRINGERI VIDYA BHARATI FOUNDATION, CANADA

About this event

Songs of Dharwad

80 Brydon Dr

Etobicoke, ON M9W 4N6, Canada

REGULAR - General admission
$25
Seats are available on a first come first serve basis
PREMIUM
$50
The first six rows will be reserved for this class
Group booking Regular tickets of 10
$200
Discounted tickets for group bookings of 10 tickets
Group booking Premium tickets of 10
$450
Discounted tickets for group bookings of Premium tickets of 10
workshop with Pt. Kaivalya Kumar and Pt Subhen Chatterjee
$50
*Discover the Ragas, Bhajans, Abhangs, Vachanas.* Next morning on April 6th 2025 at 10:30 am Pt Kaivalya Kumar will hold a workshop to address the student/ artist community with a special workshop on *Best of Riyaz* BEST OF RIYAZ' a workshop by Pt.Kaivalya Kumar Gurav -A Lecture - Demo & Pt. Subhen Chatterjee will conduct a workshop at 3.00 pm on 'RHYTHM APPRECIATION' Pt Subhen Chatterjee will hold the workshop on Tabla at 3.00 pm. Please Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1jjhvmmhz-lpafUNZEc2vB6K6zQBf-zBv42VwpmcC9N8/edit *$50 per person*
Workshop - Student/Seniors Special Price
$40
Special price for the workshop to students and Seniors.
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