Songs of Dharwad

*Discover the Ragas, Bhajans, Abhangs, Vachanas.* Next morning on April 6th 2025 at 10:30 am Pt Kaivalya Kumar will hold a workshop to address the student/ artist community with a special workshop on *Best of Riyaz* BEST OF RIYAZ' a workshop by Pt.Kaivalya Kumar Gurav -A Lecture - Demo & Pt. Subhen Chatterjee will conduct a workshop at 3.00 pm on 'RHYTHM APPRECIATION' Pt Subhen Chatterjee will hold the workshop on Tabla at 3.00 pm. Please Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1jjhvmmhz-lpafUNZEc2vB6K6zQBf-zBv42VwpmcC9N8/edit *$50 per person*

*Discover the Ragas, Bhajans, Abhangs, Vachanas.* Next morning on April 6th 2025 at 10:30 am Pt Kaivalya Kumar will hold a workshop to address the student/ artist community with a special workshop on *Best of Riyaz* BEST OF RIYAZ' a workshop by Pt.Kaivalya Kumar Gurav -A Lecture - Demo & Pt. Subhen Chatterjee will conduct a workshop at 3.00 pm on 'RHYTHM APPRECIATION' Pt Subhen Chatterjee will hold the workshop on Tabla at 3.00 pm. Please Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1jjhvmmhz-lpafUNZEc2vB6K6zQBf-zBv42VwpmcC9N8/edit *$50 per person*

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