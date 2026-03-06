Songwriters in the Round: 1000 Islands Song Festival PREVIEW WEEK

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ADVANCE TICKET to 1000 Islands Song Festival's PREVIEW WEEK presents a night of Nashville-style songs and stories 'in the round'. The ineffable Jim Bryson hosts, and Amanda Keeley, OK Naledi, and Matt Bazinet round out the circle.
Doors 6:30 pm.
Show 7:30-9:30 pm with intermission and refreshments.
DOOR TICKET to 1000 Islands Song Festival's PREVIEW WEEK presents a night of Nashville-style songs and stories 'in the round'. The ineffable Jim Bryson hosts, and Amanda Keeley, OK Naledi, and Matt Bazinet round out the circle.
Doors 6:30 pm.
Show 7:30-9:30 pm with intermission and refreshments.
$
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