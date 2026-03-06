1000 Islands Music Coalition

Hosted by

1000 Islands Music Coalition

About this event

Songwriters in the Round: 1000 Islands Song Festival PREVIEW WEEK

32 Park St

Brockville, ON K6V 1B2, Canada

Advance General Admission
$25

ADVANCE TICKET to 1000 Islands Song Festival's PREVIEW WEEK presents a night of Nashville-style songs and stories 'in the round'. The ineffable Jim Bryson hosts, and Amanda Keeley, OK Naledi, and Matt Bazinet round out the circle.
Doors 6:30 pm.
Show 7:30-9:30 pm with intermission and refreshments.

Door General Admission
$30

DOOR TICKET to 1000 Islands Song Festival's PREVIEW WEEK presents a night of Nashville-style songs and stories 'in the round'. The ineffable Jim Bryson hosts, and Amanda Keeley, OK Naledi, and Matt Bazinet round out the circle.
Doors 6:30 pm.
Show 7:30-9:30 pm with intermission and refreshments.

Add a donation for 1000 Islands Music Coalition

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!